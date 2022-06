BUFFALO, N.Y. — During the pandemic, the number of domestic violence cases skyrocketed in Western New York. The Family Justice Center is one place victims can turn for help, and just this month they opened a new satellite office in Grand Island. The woman at the helm of the FJC is Mary Travers Murphy, and 2 On Your Side is celebrating her as one of the "Selfless Among Us."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO