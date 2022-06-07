Land Bank mulls campground proposal

Over the past several months, I’ve introduced several of our friends to an extraordinary property recently acquired by the Wellfleet Conservation Trust. I don’t usually talk about “official” conservation areas on this program, because I don’t want to imply that “nature” is only to be found in formally protected areas. But this one is special. The property in question is called the Herring River Overlook. Located on Chequessett Neck Road, it’s accessed from a small parking lot on the right just before the road dips down to the Dike at the mouth of the Herring River. Encompassing nearly twenty acres, it was acquired by the Trust in 2020 through the generous gift of local resident Jaqualyn Fouse. A one-mile loop trail takes you through a wide diversity of native ecosystems, including pitch-pine barrens, open bearberry meadows, and a “featherbed swamp,” so-called by the old Cape Codders for its cover of thick, springy bushes.

WELLFLEET, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO