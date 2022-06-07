ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Land Bank mulls campground proposal

By Rich Saltzberg
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday afternoon the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank commission voted to refer a campground proposal for the Southern Woodlands Reservation to the Oak Bluffs Land Bank advisory board for input. After deliberation, the commissioners waxed positive toward the concept of a seasonal campground set in a section of the Southern Woodlands...

Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury considers State Road employee housing

The West Tisbury select board contemplated whether a property on State Road could be used for town employee housing during a Wednesday, June 8, meeting. West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand said she asked Dukes County Regional Housing Authority executive director David Vigneault about this possibility. “The answer I got...
Martha's Vineyard Times

It’s a change order for peat’s sake

Chilmark’s select board learned Tuesday night that construction on the town’s new fire station hit a snag recently. Chilmark select board member Bill Rossi, the board’s liaison for the $13.9 million construction project, which includes an ambulance facility, said excavation for footings and foundations is finished. “However,...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah seeks board of health help

The resignations of Aquinnah board of health chair Sarah Saltonstall and health assistant Karen Colombo were revealed during Tuesday’s Aquinnah select board meeting. Saltonstall told the Times she actually resigned last Friday. She said the growth of the town and her age made serving “a little too much for her.”
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘Negative ramifications of unfettered growth’

I wish to sound the alarm to citizens of Vineyard Haven, particularly, after viewing the massive addition behind the charming Stone Bank on Main Street, currently in construction. It totally dwarfs, overwhelms, and puts into permanent shade the modest but delightful Salvatore’s, the popular Italian bistro on Union Street.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Chilmark: Spectacular plant sales

Chilmark: Spectacular plant sales

After many unhappy years, my rhododendron had the most spectacular blooms since the first year we moved to Chilmark — well, just one of the two of them. They had started out similar in size, now one was full and the other is showing new leaf sprouts. Nature is a constant reminder to not give up. This feels like the greenest spring I can remember. With the greening come blind spots on our roads, as seasonal visitors return on foot and bike; please go a little slower on our windy and dirt roads.
CHILMARK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Real Estate Transactions: May 30 to June 3, 2022

June 1, George J. Katilus III and Christine D. Katilus sold 141 Lighthouse Road to Walter Preston Baldwin and Donna C. Baldwin for $3,400,000. June 1, 76 Menemsha Inn Road LLC sold 76 Menemsha Inn Road to Michael A. Bass, trustee of 76 Menemsha Inn Road Nominee Trust, for $8,500,000.
vineyardgazette.com

Old Firehouse Is Transformed Into Affordable Housing Units

Two new affordable housing units were unveiled by the Island Housing Trust on Old Courthouse Road in West Tisbury Monday, breathing new life into the former site of the town’s firehouse. A small crowd gathered for a ribbon cutting at the new building that saw speeches, thanks and a...
GoLocalProv

One of the Biggest RI Waterfront Development Battles is Headed for a Showdown

One of Rhode Island’s biggest waterfront development battles is now going to the State of Rhode Island for a showdown. On the one side is the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and one of the state’s largest — and most powerful — developers — Procaccianti, whose subsidiary “PRI X” currently has the lease on a large parcel of land in the State Port of Galilee in Narragansett.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Martha's Vineyard Times

An agenda for an SSA public hearing

This letter was sent to Steamship Authority General Manager Robert Davis. We, the undersigned, are writing to renew our strenuous objection to the 5:30 am freight trip from Woods Hole proposed by the Steamship Authority, concerning its 2023 freight operating schedules between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard. We object...
POLITICS
Martha's Vineyard Times

Cable mishap closes O.B. terminal temporarily

The Steamship Authority diverted one or more vessels from Oak Bluffs on June 1 after two cables snapped on the transfer bridge at the terminal. The incident happened at “about 5:30 pm,” according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll. In response to questions from Oak Bluffs port council member Joe Sollitto and The Times, SSA general manager Robert Davis told the port council Tuesday that a Seastreak vessel caused a wake that made the ferry Woods Hole “heave” and part the cables on the transfer bridge.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
nbcboston.com

Cape Lawmakers Push for Better Public Beach Access

With the official start of summer just weeks away, people are eager to hit the beach, but not many beaches in Massachusetts are easily accessible to the public. From local rules about parking to a state law that keeps some beaches private, there are a number of barriers to putting your toes in the sand.
PLYMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Boy Scouts Selling Massachusetts Camps to Pay for Lawsuit Settlements

Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.
KINGSTON, MA
Pursuing a bad idea

Pursuing a bad idea

I am not familiar with another instance when so many people, determined to pursue a bad idea, have been given — and ignored — so many opportunities to reconsider their actions. Four years ago, the town of Tisbury was presented with a proposal for a new K-8 school which the voters, wisely, rejected. Rather than re-evaluating their approach, the petitioners merely repackaged the same, apparently nonnegotiable wants.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Witnesses called in Haley ethics hearing

Aquinnah select board member Gary Haley said he was attempting to help the town, not make money, when he did electrical conduit at Aquinnah Circle. At a Massachusetts Ethics Commission hearing that began on Monday, Haley was one of several witnesses to testify. The hearing is scheduled to continue on Tuesday with more witnesses called.
capeandislands.org

A special property in Wellfleet

Over the past several months, I’ve introduced several of our friends to an extraordinary property recently acquired by the Wellfleet Conservation Trust. I don’t usually talk about “official” conservation areas on this program, because I don’t want to imply that “nature” is only to be found in formally protected areas. But this one is special. The property in question is called the Herring River Overlook. Located on Chequessett Neck Road, it’s accessed from a small parking lot on the right just before the road dips down to the Dike at the mouth of the Herring River. Encompassing nearly twenty acres, it was acquired by the Trust in 2020 through the generous gift of local resident Jaqualyn Fouse. A one-mile loop trail takes you through a wide diversity of native ecosystems, including pitch-pine barrens, open bearberry meadows, and a “featherbed swamp,” so-called by the old Cape Codders for its cover of thick, springy bushes.
WELLFLEET, MA

