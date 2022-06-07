ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Police release name of homicide victim

Leavenworth Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found...

www.leavenworthtimes.com

KSNT News

1 arrested following Topeka police standoff

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department have arrested a woman in connection to a police standoff that occurred on Friday. According to the TPD, they received a call for service at a local hospital for a woman who had arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The officers discovered that the location […]
TOPEKA, KS
Leavenworth, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Leavenworth, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Police Warn: Youngster Curfew Crackdown Underway

Let's start this post with a painful admission . . . TKC WAS WRONG: IT WASN'T YOUNGSTERS WHO FINALLY WRECKED THE PLAZA!!! RIOTERS AND MAYOR Q KILLED THE ICONIC ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT!!!. Perspective . . . For more than 20 years Plaza merchants, security and the po-po played cat & mouse...
KANSAS CITY, KS
#Police#Violent Crime
LJWORLD

Jury finds Topeka man not guilty in Douglas County rape case

Jurors in Douglas County District Court have acquitted a Topeka man who was accused of raping a former University of Kansas student. On Friday afternoon, the jury found 22-year-old Thomas John Zarse not guilty of one count of rape. The verdict came after jurors heard conflicting accounts from Zarse and the woman — she testified that Zarse had assaulted her in her apartment between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, 2020, after she repeatedly said no to his advances; Zarse maintained that the encounter was consensual.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Man Arrested On Six Driving Related Charges

A Liberty man was arrested early Friday morning on six charges. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Liberty resident John R. Clifton at 2:42 A.M. today (Friday) on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, not having insurance and failing to register a vehicle.
LIBERTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Kansas City barber recovering after angry customer allegedly shot him

KC mayor reflects on KCPS superintendent leaving after securing full accreditation. Just months after achieving accreditation for Kansas City Public Schools, Superintendent Mark Bedell has announced he will be leaving in August after six years in his position. Lee’s Summit police investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Platte City Woman Arrested On Drug Possession Warrant

A Platte City woman was arrested Thursday evening on a warrant accusing her of drug possession. According to Troop A of the highway Patrol, at 5:30 P.M. Thursday they arrested 36-year-old Platte City resident Natalie R. Fox on a Jackson County felony warrant for possession. Fox was booked into the...
PLATTE CITY, MO
WIBW

Expired tags lead to Topeka woman’s alleged meth arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested for drugs after deputies originally pulled her over for expired registration tags. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith C. Johnson, 31, of Topeka, has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in the 3900 block of SW Topeka Blvd. late Thursday night.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Four people taken to hospital in Independence car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving several vehicles in Independence has left four people hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition and three others were in serious condition, law enforcement stated. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 40 Highway and Denton Road, several...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

4 injured following crash in Olathe

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- Four people, including a bicyclist, were injured in an accident that happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon in Olathe. It happened near the intersection of West 159th Street and Lennox Drive. The neighborhood is just east of Ridgeview Road. All four people who went...
OLATHE, KS

