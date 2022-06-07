Police release name of homicide victim

Right now we share a tragic update and a glimpse of worsening Kansas City desperation. Here's a follow-up report from police as the KCMO 2022 homicide count now returns to 66 . . . "After additional investigation and additional evidence developed today, this is no longer being investigated as a...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in the 6700 block of Lee's Summit Road. Police officers were called to the area just before 5 p.m. on a reported shooting and found two adults down. Investigators said it appears to be an...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department have arrested a woman in connection to a police standoff that occurred on Friday. According to the TPD, they received a call for service at a local hospital for a woman who had arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The officers discovered that the location […]
Let's start this post with a painful admission . . . TKC WAS WRONG: IT WASN'T YOUNGSTERS WHO FINALLY WRECKED THE PLAZA!!! RIOTERS AND MAYOR Q KILLED THE ICONIC ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT!!!. Perspective . . . For more than 20 years Plaza merchants, security and the po-po played cat & mouse...
Jurors in Douglas County District Court have acquitted a Topeka man who was accused of raping a former University of Kansas student. On Friday afternoon, the jury found 22-year-old Thomas John Zarse not guilty of one count of rape. The verdict came after jurors heard conflicting accounts from Zarse and the woman — she testified that Zarse had assaulted her in her apartment between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, 2020, after she repeatedly said no to his advances; Zarse maintained that the encounter was consensual.
A Liberty man was arrested early Friday morning on six charges. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Liberty resident John R. Clifton at 2:42 A.M. today (Friday) on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, not having insurance and failing to register a vehicle.
KC mayor reflects on KCPS superintendent leaving after securing full accreditation. Just months after achieving accreditation for Kansas City Public Schools, Superintendent Mark Bedell has announced he will be leaving in August after six years in his position. Lee’s Summit police investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured.
A Platte City woman was arrested Thursday evening on a warrant accusing her of drug possession. According to Troop A of the highway Patrol, at 5:30 P.M. Thursday they arrested 36-year-old Platte City resident Natalie R. Fox on a Jackson County felony warrant for possession. Fox was booked into the...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested for drugs after deputies originally pulled her over for expired registration tags. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith C. Johnson, 31, of Topeka, has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in the 3900 block of SW Topeka Blvd. late Thursday night.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving several vehicles in Independence has left four people hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition and three others were in serious condition, law enforcement stated. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 40 Highway and Denton Road, several...
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- Four people, including a bicyclist, were injured in an accident that happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon in Olathe. It happened near the intersection of West 159th Street and Lennox Drive. The neighborhood is just east of Ridgeview Road. All four people who went...
