Oscar De La Hoya has admitted he may have “dodged a bullet” by not fighting former UFC star Vitor Belfort last year. Oscar De La Hoya is known for his legendary boxing career as well as Golden Boy Promotions, with both helping to make him a household name in the sport. His last official bout came all the way back in 2008 when he was beaten by Manny Pacquiao, but in September 2021, he was on the verge of meeting Vitor Belfort in a bout sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission – despite many feeling uneasy about the idea.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO