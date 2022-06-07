Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers doubleheader Game 1: Live updates from Game 50

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Spirit Oh Spirit arrived after Andrew Arbogast wrapped up his previous long-running band Lowly, The Tree Ghost. “We had been together for 10-plus years, and while we were still playing out, I felt like we were reaching our creative limit,” Arbogast said. “The energy wasn’t there anymore when it came to practicing and playing out every month. We were also on our seventh drummer at the time.”

