The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is hosting several events for families in June. On Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to noon, the center is hosting its annual Kids Fishing Day. The annual event, which is in its 16th year, takes place in conjunction with Free Fishing Weekend in Missouri. Children ages 15 years old and younger can attend the free event at Belladonna Pond on the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery property, located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson. The event gives kids the chance to cast lines into the pond to try to catch sunfish or catfish, which will be stocked in the pond.

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO