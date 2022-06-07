ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers look to end 3-game slide, take on the Phillies

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYknY_0g3L0wnp00

Philadelphia Phillies (25-29, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-23, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-3, 4.69 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Brewers: Jason Alexander (0-0, 2.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Phillies -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to end their three-game skid when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Milwaukee has a 33-23 record overall and a 15-9 record in home games. The Brewers have gone 22-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has gone 10-14 in road games and 25-29 overall. The Phillies are 4-10 in games decided by one run.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 10 home runs while slugging .476. Jace Peterson is 9-for-27 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles and seven home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Luis Urias: day-to-day (thumb), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Phillies: Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

The Phillies have problems that won't be fixed by firing the manager, but there might be hope on the horizon

The Philadelphia Phillies haven't made the playoffs since the end of their mini dynasty in 2011, the second-longest active playoff drought in the majors. And they've been spending gobs of money in free agency the last few years to try and get back there, to no avail. This offseason they added two sluggers -- Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos -- for a combined $179 million, pushing them over MLB's luxury tax for the first time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

White Sox take on the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

LINE: Dodgers -123, White Sox +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Chicago has gone 12-14 in home games and 26-28 overall. The White Sox are 20-6 in games when they...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX Sports

Mariners, Phillies and MLB's longest playoff droughts

There are a number of MLB teams hoping that this season results in some long-awaited postseason play. Making the playoffs in professional sports is the first step for fans and franchises to believe they have a shot at ultimate glory. But while some organizations have made a habit of tasting the postseason — think, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have made the playoffs nine consecutive seasons — others have forgotten what it's like to play in October.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks play in game 4 of series

LINE: Reds -138, Diamondbacks +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cincinnati is 12-16 in home games and 20-36 overall. The Reds are 11-25 in games when they have allowed a home run. Arizona has a...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sherriff
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Nicholas Castellanos
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Brandon Woodruff
FOX Sports

Lux leads Dodgers against the Giants after 4-hit performance

LINE: Dodgers -145, Giants +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants after Gavin Lux's four-hit game on Thursday. San Francisco is 30-26 overall and 14-13 in home games. The Giants have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .403.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy