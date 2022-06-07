Brewers look to end 3-game slide, take on the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (25-29, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-23, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-3, 4.69 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Brewers: Jason Alexander (0-0, 2.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Phillies -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to end their three-game skid when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Milwaukee has a 33-23 record overall and a 15-9 record in home games. The Brewers have gone 22-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has gone 10-14 in road games and 25-29 overall. The Phillies are 4-10 in games decided by one run.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 10 home runs while slugging .476. Jace Peterson is 9-for-27 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles and seven home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Luis Urias: day-to-day (thumb), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Phillies: Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)