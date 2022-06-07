ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffree Star said he's building a 'magical' air-conditioned grooming salon for his pet yaks who have 'unordinary personalities'

By Charissa Cheong
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Star announced he would be selling yak meat from his ranch on May 29.

Jeffree Star via YouTube

  • Jeffree Star gave viewers a tour around his yak ranch in a YouTube video posted Monday.
  • The YouTuber also unveiled plans to build a "magical" grooming salon for his pets.
  • It follows controversy after Star's company began slaughtering some of his yaks and selling the meat.

Jeffree Star said he is building an air-conditioned grooming salon for the pet yaks on his ranch in a YouTube video uploaded on June 6.

In the video, Star could be seen walking around his Wyoming ranch, which he moved into in August 2021 . He showed viewers an empty plot of land cordoned off by a metal fence, saying the area would eventually become a "yak salon," with heating, air-conditioning, and a wash station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cn5WE_0g3L0YoV00
Star grooming one of his yaks in the video.

Jeffree Star via YouTube.

Star said that once it is built, the salon will look "magical" and will make the task of grooming some of the yaks easier.

"I do love, of course, grooming in the pasture and just chilling with them but for some of the more wild yaks, or yaks with little unordinary personalities, this will just be perfect," he said in the video.

He also demonstrated hair grooming on one of his yaks in the video, saying, "It's also very grounding, just to hang out with animals and not people all day."

Star, who announced he would be selling yak meat through his enterprise, Star Yak Ranch on May 29, also defended his decision to slaughter some of the yaks, saying, "I don't think city folk understand farming," adding that farming culture is part of the "Wyoming way."

He clarified that the yaks he keeps as pets are not the same animals bred for meat, which are kept in a separate pasture on the farm.

Under the video, many top comments were supportive of Star, and some people defended the YouTuber's farming practices, saying they think he is raising his yaks well and that farmed animals can often have a "good life."

On Twitter, however, some people were more critical of the YouTuber, with one tweet with 800 likes expressing "distress" at the fact that Star's ranch is slaughtering animals.

Other tweets pointed out that the YouTuber also owns a cosmetic brand that is vegan and cruelty-free. In the video, Star said his cosmetics brand "has nothing to do with my yak ranch. That is a whole separate company."

Star, who has 16 million YouTube subscribers, is predominantly known for posting beauty and makeup content on YouTube. He has been involved in several online controversies, most notably his public fallout with former friends and fellow beauty influencers including Manny Gutierrez, Nikita Dragun, and Laura Lee in 2018. The feud blew up on social media at the time and has become known as "dramageddon."

Star did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

