KEARNEY, Neb. — The Shrine Bowl's phrase of "More than a Game" holds true time and time again, but sometimes it hits a little closer to home. Aeneas Cole was an honorary co-captain for the 64th Shrine Bowl Saturday, as the youngster from Burwell has gone through quite the battles in his short time on earth. That inspired the players -especially Burwell's Caleb Busch, who suited up in Saturday's game.

BURWELL, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO