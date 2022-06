SPONSORED: RTC VANPOOL is way to get to and from work while saving money! A VANPOOL is formed when a group of people with similar destinations are able to commute together. Through RTC’s vanpool program, which is contracted through Enterprise, who will lease the group a van. Participants split the cost of gas and the lease, but RTC also subsidizes the trips – for most vanpools this is $400 a month.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO