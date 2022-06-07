Oroville woman arrested on suspicion of mail theft
By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
2 days ago
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men have been arrested by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office who are believed to be associated with a red Chevy Tahoe that sheriff’s deputies have been searching for since last week, according to sheriff’s deputies. Steve John, 49 and Ricky Costa, 56, are believed to be the two men […]
CHICO, Calif. — Chico police arrested 21-year-old Paul Douglas Smith on Wednesday this week following an investigation into vandalism at a local storage facility. Officials with the Chico Police Department said the vandalism happened early Thursday, June 2, at the All American Self Storage off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Parkway. They said the facility's security keypad and mailbox had been vandalized.
A man who was serving a life sentence for carjacking and armed robbery was mistakenly freed from a Northern California jail for more than 13 hours before was rearrested Thuresday afternoon, authorities said. Shaquile Lash, 28, was released from the Sacramento County Main Jail at about 10:30 p.m., authorities said.
YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of being the driver in a Yuba City hit-and-run that left a woman dead last month, authorities said Thursday.
Brian Keeney, 39, of Rio Oso in Sutter County, was arrested in Elk Grove and transported to the Sutter County Jail. He faces charges related to the hit-and-run.
On the day of the collision, the Yuba City Police Department released a photo of the suspect vehicle that was taken as it left the scene of the hit-and-run. On Thursday, investigators said an alert citizen spotted the car in a tow yard.
The car had been burned, though, investigators were still able to retrieve evidence and later identify Keeney as the driver of the vehicle, police said.
On May 19, a woman who was trying to cross Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue was struck by the vehicle. She later died at Adventist Rideout Hospital.
Originally published as a City of Chico press release – “On 06/02/2022, at 1:15 p.m., the Chico Police and Fire Dispatch Center began receiving multiple 911 calls of a fire at a transient camp on the south side of Teichert Ponds behind the Kohls Department Store in South Chico. Several callers reported small explosions which were believed to be small propane tanks. Both Chico Fire personnel and Chico Police personnel responded immediately and found a fully engulfed fire in a large transient camp.
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County man was sentenced to seven years in state prison for a violent outburst that took place at a 7-Eleven in February. Dennis Marrow, 26, pleaded no contest to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and violating a court order. On February 16 at approximately 8:50 p.m., […]
June 9 update: 35-year-old Brian Tuigamala of Sacramento has been identified as the man who died June 8 at Jenkinson Lake, according to El Dorado County sheriff’s officials. The cause of death has not been determined. Original post:. The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report...
SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Police Department identified the armed suspect who was barricaded inside a home in Valley-Hi North Laguna for over 20 hours. On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Rakesh Prasad. At around 10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a report of Prasad possibly...
REDDING, Calif. - Officers located nearly $30,000 worth of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop on Saturday, Redding police said. Officers said they began an investigation into the trafficking of a large amount of fentanyl in the downtown area of Redding. On Saturday, officers conducted a search warrant of a...
The Auburn Police Department reported Tuesday a man was arrested on June 7 on suspicion of child molestation. APD reported it was notified of an incident involving a adult male and two children on June 5. Patrol officers and detectives determined during their investigation Keith Richard Jones, 65, invited two children, ages 7 and 9, into his home on the 100 block of Marvin Way.
