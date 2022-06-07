DA: Guilty Verdicts of Sean Bryant and Michael McCauley in Murder of Stanley Norman

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged Thursday that an error at the Main Jail led to a wrongful release of a violent convicted felon who was sentenced to life in prison. Shaquile Lash, 28 (credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) Shaquile Lash, 28, was transferred on Wednesday from the California Correctional Institution to the Main Jail where he was set to be arraigned on Friday on a fraud case with five other individuals, according to a spokesperson with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Lash was released from custody late Wednesday night but was recaptured Thursday in Stockton. He has since been transported to California State Prison, Solano, the CDCR spokesperson said. The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating whether the wrongful release was due to a human error or technological error. Lash was admitted to the California Correctional Institution in May 2013 to serve life with the possibility for parole, the CDCR said. He was convicted of carjacking, second-degree robbery with weapon and gang enhancements, and for vehicle theft. Lash was not scheduled to be considered for parole until at least 2035.

