Man spends 17 days in jail wrongfully accused of burglary, blames and sues American Airlines

An Arizona man alleged this week that he was wrongly jailed for 17 days after American Airlines falsely identified him as a burglary suspect to police. In his lawsuit, passenger Michael Lowe said he endured more than two weeks of an "unending nightmare" in a New Mexico jail as a result of the airline's alleged actions.
An Arizona teenager has been arrested after police said he made online threats to commit a mass shooting and expressed admiration for the deadly school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Joshua Adam Bowen, 19, was arrested on Sunday in Casa Grande on charges of making a terrorist threat. He is being...
A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
TODD Chrisley allegedly had an affair with his male business partner years ago. And when their relationship soured, the man is said to have tipped off the cops about the federal fraud charges Todd and his wife Julie are now facing. In a shocking court development, the reality star was...
A North Carolina man who won $10 million from a scratch-off lottery card is not going to have many chances to spend his fortune – he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend. The Crime: According to combined...
THE Texas coroner who had the heartbreaking job of identifying the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting has revealed what happened to the gunman's body. As Uvalde's Justice of The Peace, Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz Jr serves as the small town's de facto coroner, and he was on call when an 18-year-old unleashed the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
The shooter of reality TV star Andre Montgomery Jr. pled guilty Friday and was convicted to life in prison, but not before singing for prosecutors and taking those also responsible down with him. Travell Anthony Hill, 30, was indicted on counts of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire as well as murder-for-hire...
Reality television couple Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie “lied through their teeth” to get whatever they wanted, said U.S. Assistant Attorney Annalise Peters on May 17 during opening statements in the tax evasion and bank fraud trial against the couple. Will Chrisley and his wife go to jail?
Three Florida residents are headed to prison for the next 18 years in what federal prosecutors described as a $100 million fraud scheme that involved “cheat[ing] U.S. manufacturers of infant formula, eye-care products, and other FDA-regulated items.”. Johnny Grobman, 48, Raoul Doekhie, 53, and Sherida Nabi, 57, all of...
Federal prosecutors in New York recommended that disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison, citing his "decades of crime" and a "callous disregard for the very real effects that his crimes had on his victims," according to a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday.
A gang operating out of a prison in Georgia attempted to have a guard killed, but ended up sending the hitman to the wrong address. The inmates involved are a part of the YSL gang, who are inmates at Smith State Prison in Tattnall County. The YSL gang includes Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Gunna.
Sandra Castaneda, an immigrant from Mexico, has called the United States home for over 30 years. She spent 19 of those years doing prison time for a murder she didn't commit—and even though her conviction was overturned last year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is still trying to get her deported.
In September 2020, KC-130J pilot crash-landed in California field after a collision with an F-35B. The KC-130J pilot crash-landed despite major damage to the engines and wing, saving the crew's lives. In May, the pilot received the Distinguished Flying Cross, the US military's highest award in flying. On September 29,...
Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
The suspect in the fatal shooting of a retired Wisconsin judge and the alleged creator of an apparent hit list targeting prominent politicians had been sentenced to six years in prison by the slain judge in 2005, according to court records. John Roemer, a former Juneau County Circuit Court judge,...
The Department of Justice has reported that 37-year-old Marcos Ponce of Austin, Texas, was sentenced to five years in prison for a scheme to buy tens of thousands of compromised PayPal accounts, a press release said. After the prison term, he’ll face three years of supervised release. He reportedly...
Motorcycle crashes can be terrifying. From overcooking a corner to applying too much throttle at lean to tailgate too closely, we riders can avoid certain crashes with sound judgment and developed skills. A rear-end collision isn’t one of those situations, however, and a Brazilian motorcyclist was lucky to avoid serious injuries after one such incident on Sao Paulo’s Rodovia dos Imigrantes.
