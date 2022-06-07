Investigators release body camera video of Pierce County deputy shooting man after pursuit

A Pierce County team that investigates police uses of deadly force released body camera video Monday that shows a sheriff’s deputy shooting a 19-year-old man near Frederickson after a police pursuit.

The shooting occurred the morning of May 12 outside a home in the 6200 block of 161st Street East, a residential road off of 62nd Avenue East. It ended a police pursuit that began earlier that morning when deputies located a vehicle near 160th Street East and Canyon Road that was wanted in connection to an armed carjacking, several thefts and a robbery.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team released video of the pursuit and shooting as part of a weekly news release that provides an update on whether there are any new developments in the investigation.

Investigators with the Pierce County Force Investigation Team said Bryan Galeana-Mendoza was behind the wheel. Deputies tried to stop his vehicle twice in that area, but each time, investigators said, he fled. According to PCFIT , the vehicle was spotted a third time traveling south on Canyon Road East, and a deputy saw the driver, relaying that he matched the description of the robbery suspect in the previous incidents.

The 19-year-old fled a third traffic stop and drove to the 161st Street home, where he hopped onto a motorcycle and began to drive off once again. That’s when deputy Brian Johnson, 27, shot at Galeana-Mendoza three times, striking him once, according to video and news releases from PCFIT. Johnson has been with the Sheriff’s Department for five years.

Galeana-Mendoza was injured and transported to an area hospital, where investigators said Monday he was still recovering. Court records show he was charged May 13 in Pierce County Superior Court with theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, and three counts of duty in case of damage to attended vehicle or other property.

According to court records, Galeana-Mendoza had a warrant for his arrest for not appearing for trial in Superior Court on March 31. The 19-year-old was facing charges for allegedly driving recklessly and attempting to flee from a Lakewood police officer.

Traffic stop at 160th and Canyon Road East

Body camera footage shows Johnson attempting to detain the driver of the BMW about 10:34 a.m. at 160th Street East and Canyon Road East, north of Frederickson.

The vehicle Galeana-Mendoza was driving, a silver 2013 BMW, was stolen at gunpoint on May 8 in Vancouver, Washington, investigators said. The same vehicle was involved in the theft of truck in Lacey on May 9, an attempted theft at a Lacey high school the same day and an armed robbery in Lacey on May 10, according to PCFIT.

Investigators released video of the interaction from three different angles, including the body camera of Johnson, the dash camera of a deputy who arrived behind Johnson and the dash camera of a patrol sergeant who arrived in front of him.

In Johnson’s video, he said over his radio that the driver deputies have been pursuing is stuck in traffic, and that he’s going to try to get him out. Johnson stepped out, then quickly went back to his vehicle to grab a long-handled flashlight. The deputy jogged over to the silver BMW, yelling “get out the car,” and immediately smashed a hole in the vehicle’s driver-side window with the flashlight.

The driver pulled forward, bumping into a vehicle to its left. Johnson stated that his foot was run over, then continued smashing in the driver’s side window, yelling at the driver to get out. The BMW backed up while Johnson held onto the side mirror, then accelerated hard, ramming into several vehicles. Johnson then pulled his gun and pointed it through the back windshield, continuing to yell for the driver to stop.

Instead, the driver managed to make a hole in traffic and sped off. Johnson returned to his patrol car while other deputies pursued the fleeing driver.

Pursuit leads to Pierce County residence

Footage from one patrol sergeant’s dashboard camera shows the pursuit began at about 10:35 a.m. as the BMW fled south on Canyon Road East. The driver turned left onto 163rd Street East near a Pacific Pride gas station.

The fleeing BMW traveled along 163rd Street East, 57th Avenue East and 161st Street Court East, with the patrol sergeant tailing him at a distance. The video appears to show the patrol sergeant radioing that the suspect is likely headed to 160th Street East, and he requests that “stop sticks” be deployed in an attempt to deflate the BMW’s tires.

Galeana-Mendoza turned onto 160th Street traveling east. Stop sticks were deployed in front of his vehicle. According to Galeana-Mendoza’s charging documents, the BMW struck them, damaging the two left tires. The driver continued and turned right onto 62nd Avenue East, where the pursuit ended near several homes on 161st Street East.

As deputies pull into the residential driveway, Galeana-Mendoza was out of the BMW and on a motorcycle in one home’s driveway, trying to get it started.

He began to flee again, and Johnson pulled up in his patrol vehicle at 10:37 a.m. Johnson got out, pulled his firearm and appeared to yell “stop” twice. Then, Johnson fired three gunshots at the fleeing motorcyclist while the patrol sergeant stands nearby.

Deputies immediately provided first aid to the injured man, according to PCFIT. He was transported to an area hospital. The video states that the motorcycle Galeana-Mendoza was riding was reported stolen, and that a stolen handgun was also recovered at the scene.

According to Galeana-Mendoza’s charging documents, a woman was in the BMW’s passenger seat during the pursuit. When the vehicle arrived at the 161st Street East residence, court records say, the woman got out of the vehicle and ran into a mobile home.