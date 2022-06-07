ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legend of the Cruise: Jenny Kenoyer

By Chris Murphy
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jenny has been honored by the North Modesto Kiwanis as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 American Graffiti Festival Cruise Parade. As Modesto High’s first woman yell leader, Jenny has been a champion for Modesto’s Graffiti scene for as long as she can remember. Born in Patterson, she moved to Modesto...

