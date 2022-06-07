Eagles’ DeVonta Smith, Micah Parsons face off in Celebrity Softball Game: Photos

Today on The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony opens up the show with his excitement over the Phillies winning 6 in a row (00:00-21:27). Anthony talks to the city and opens up the phone lines (21:27-55:54). Today on morning thoughts, Anthony and Andrew talk about parenting! Andrew tells Anthony what he saw while driving to work that confuses him (55:54-1:06:26). The Cuz continues talking to the city (1:06:26-1:28:34). Jeremiah Zagar, director of Hustle, joins the show to talk about his role in the movie, working with Adam Sandler, and what Philadelphia means to everyone involved. (1:28:34-1:50:00). The Cuz continues talking to the city (1:50:00-END).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO