Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph councilmember vows council will fulfill campaign promises

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 2 days ago
A new St. Joseph City councilmember insists the new city council means to fulfill the campaign promises of its members. Councilmember Jeff Schomburg says the council campaigned on focusing on the basics: public safety and infrastructure. “If we can keep that crime level down, help out on the infrastructure,...

St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
