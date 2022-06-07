Madison releases Midtown summer traffic plan with focus on Mineral Point Road

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police will increase traffic enforcement along portions of Mineral Point Road this summer.

The move is part of Midtown’s 2022 Strategic Plan and the goal is to reduce crashes by 15%. Police will focus on the intersections at South Gammon Road, Whitney Way, and the area between those two intersections. Police will also increase enforcement on the Beltline at Verona Road.

Drivers should expect to see more officers, either alone or in teams, at the focus areas throughout the summer. The locations were chosen because data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows that they are where crashes occur more often.

On Tuesday, a bicyclist was killed at the intersection of Mineral Point and High Point roads. Last week, a minivan burst into flames after a four-vehicle crash on Mineral Point Road at Bear Claw Way, though nobody was hurt.

Police officials said more officers will be at the focus locations during times of day when more crashes are likely to occur. Officers will be issuing tickets for infractions including speeding, red-light and stop sign violations.

Drivers are asked to move over or slow down when near an officer, and pull over safely if stopped.

