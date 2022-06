Pearl River has a lot going on this week and, in true Louisiana fashion, a festival will be held to celebrate. A bridge dedication, reopening of the Honey Island Museum and Research Center and a music festival are on tap June 11 in Pearl River. The day’s activities will begin at 10 a.m. with the dedication and naming of the Spur 41 bridge in honor of the late Mayor David McQueen, who died in office last year. A ribbon-cutting and Jeep parade over the bridge will follow.

PEARL RIVER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO