CROMWELL — An Ellington man was seriously injured in a one-car crash Tuesday on Interstate 91 in Cromwell, state police said. Charles McWilliams, 80, was driving his 2007 Camry south on the highway at Exit 22S about 1 p.m. when he “veered into the right shoulder, struck a metal beam guardrail and rolled over,” police said in a report. The car rolled down an embankment before coming to a rest on its roof, police said.

CROMWELL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO