Duane Lee Williams, 23, was arrested yesterday after allegedly holding five children in a bedroom and telling a woman he was going to kill the children. Williams was wanted on a warrant, and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) received information that he was at an apartment with a woman and six children under the age of 17. Williams allegedly told the woman he was going to kill the children, causing her to flee the apartment with an infant.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO