Saint Louis, MO

Aging does not mean you go it alone, let Aging Ahead support the journey!

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS, MO — The people at Aging Ahead support older adults and their caregivers...

fox2now.com

FOX2now.com

The Wellness Connection says diabetes can sometimes be reversed

ST. LOUIS — On average, diabetics in the U.S. spend between $9,000 to $15,000 dollars yearly on their medical care and are told their condition cannot be reversed. The Wellness Connection says in some cases, diabetes is reversible but not through medicine or exercise and eating right alone. Diabetes is systemic and attacks multiple systems of the body. The Wellness Connection will test and see where people can improve their glucose metabolism. This will help you get an effective game plan together to get your health back. Test don't guess!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

She’s the queen of pop-up catering and everything she makes had us all saying, “That’s So Good!”

ST. LOUIS – The creator of That's So Good Chef Nesee, makes the best-tasting dishes and that's why she has been busier than ever at her booming business. She's all around St. Louis serving up elaborate meals. They are as healthy as they are beautiful. Let her cater your next event, the food will be memorable! Find Chef Nesee at on Facebook: That's So Good.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Pine View Medical Clinic offers non-invasive solutions to E.D.

ST. LOUIS — Don't start the summer with the same nagging problem of E.D. There's another solution other than pills, which don't address the real issue behind E.D. But the non-invasive procedure used at Pine View Medical Clinic does. Pine View Medical Clinic offers a needle and surgery-free solution to E.D. Stop procrastinating, if E.D. is constantly on your mind, why not make an appointment at Pine View Medical Clinic. Andrew Reinhart talked about the latest breakthrough treatment called the true pulse protocol. There are no needles, drugs, or surgery. Plus, the downtime is minimal. Appointments are available, make one today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
FOX2Now

Long-running outdoor happy hour relocates

ST. LOUIS – Parties in the Park kick off Wednesday evening in a new location. St. Louis County Memorial Park in Downtown Clayton is located between South Central and South Meramec. It's the longest-running outdoor happy hour in St. Louis. Band Fanfare will perform at the event. Go Gyro Go will provide free drinks and food and it will take place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

It’s harvest time for the Lavender Garden in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Lavender Garden in north St. Louis is getting ready to show off its green thumb Friday. Farmers started growing lavender plants on land where homes once stood. The farm is at Blair and Linton avenues in the College Hill neighborhood. Organizers hire community members to...
FOX2now.com

Approved Home Improvements offering 20% off tuckpointing, including chimney cleaning and chim-cam in June

ST. LOUIS – If your home has a chimney, don't forget about the maintenance work it needs and this is the perfect time to give it a look and fix what's broken. James Anderson at Approved Home Improvement tells this to everyone: "Don't hope your safe, know you're safe." For the month of June, there is a 20% discount on all tuckpointing jobs completed by the end of this month, including free chimney cleaning and chim-cam camera inspection. All you need to do is mention Studio STL or Fox 2.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Style Guys are here to share their tips on how to step up their “style game.”

ST. LOUIS – Jason Krell and Aly Velji say good style comes with good grooming. See their go-to product for manscaping. The Style Guys are showing off fantastic items for dads in time for Father's Day. This includes Braun's new Series 9 Pro Shaver, authentic cowboy boots from The Alberta Boot Company, drinks with Artingstall's Gin, and some tools from TJ Maxx for the BBQ enthusiasts! For more Father's Day gifts visit Instagram: The Style Guys.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Pizza Passport Provides Half-Price Pies at 30 St. Louis Spots

St. Louis area pizza fanatics are in for a treat: Beginning next week on June 15, certain 'za joints will be offering one pizza at half off until October through the Pizza Passport. Brought to you by STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill, in partnership with the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Culler Beauty has fantastic Memorial Day deal – 40% off Ultimate Beauty Kit + free shipping

ST. LOUIS — Gone are the guessing days of trying to pick out the perfect shade of foundation. Culler Beauty is here to take all the confusion, swapping, and guesswork from us. They have a self-adjusting foundation that has color beads blend to match our skin color. Who can't use that during the summer when our skin tones change! Plus, it comes with an SPF of 50! So, save that trip to the store for another day! Call today to receive 40% off your order of Culler Beauty Self Adjusting foundation and primer and eyelash enhancer with Free Shipping. Get the Studio STL special.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Camping or glamping, West County Center is “geared” for fun!

ST. LOUIS — Put the pedal to the metal, no don't speed, we are talking about biking or just getting out into nature. A recent study finds spending 10-20 minutes a day strolling through the woods or hiking trail improves brain health and cuts down on depression. So why not make your first hike to West County Center and get all the gear you need for getting out in nature.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Health
FOX2now.com

Organization celebrates 100 years by making more work

The United Way of Greater St. Louis celebrates 100 years of service by scheduling more work. Organization celebrates 100 years by making more …. COVID relief funds would fix potholes in St. Charles …. St. Louis Symphony Orchestra kicks off Sunset Concert …. Man shot, killed outside St. Louis fast-food...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Wet Willy's water slides: One of the wildest rides St. Louis ever saw

The first water slide in the St. Louis area was Wet Willy's in St. Charles, near I-70 and Cave Springs. It opened on June 9, 1978. The only thing separating riders from a hard concrete surface was a thin rubber mat. Within the first month that Wet Willy's was open, 10 riders were sent to the hospital, with one of the riders suffering a broken vertebrae.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Design Tip Tuesday: Anne Marie Design Studio says to have fun with tile because it’s an art!

WILDWOOD, MO — Tile is just downright fun and can add a flair to your new kitchen or bathroom. It's an opportunity to be as creative and whimsical as you want because in the end, why do we renovate? Because we want joy and happiness! Design Tip Tuesday from Anne Marie Design Studio is: "Have fun with tile, it is art." If you are in the market for a home remodel, contact Anne Marie Studio today.
WILDWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Spirit of St. Louis: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15th, how to get involved to prevent abuse and neglect

ST. LOUIS – Missouri has investigated over 41,000 cases of abuse and neglect of the elderly or disabled. Hotlines in the area are getting more reports each day. So what can be done to ensure our seniors and disabled get the help they need? Debra Schuster is a lawyer who focuses on elder and disability law. She spoke about abuse cases and ways we can all help those who need it among us.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

We are boogie-ing down the road to Momma Boogie’s and her latest culinary creations

ST. LOUIS, MO — The best things come in small batches and that's what Amber J. makes each week to sell at the area farmer's market and the Trolley Stop Bakery in Chesterfield. This weekend she will be at the Love in the Park event this Sunday from noon to 4 pm. Look her up and then try at least one of everything on her table. Trust us, we won't steer you wrong. Today she's highlighting peach pies and cheesecake!
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2now.com

Red & Black Brass Band Juneteenth celebration

The Loop Juneteenth Celebration will feature food, art, and music from the Red & Black Brass Band. Big crowds expected at Spirit of St. Louis Air Show …. St. Louis leaders vote to approve plan to make intersections …. Exclusive: Lyft driver carjacked during passenger …. SSM Health Medical Minute:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

