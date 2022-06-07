ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

8 books to celebrate Pride Month

By Fi O'Reilly
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

June is Pride Month in the United States, commemorating the Stonewall riots that began on June 28, 1969. They marked a turning point for a new generation of political activism. It's a chance to celebrate queer people across history and continue the fight for full and equal rights for LGBTQ+ people...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

The Grammy Awards are adding new categories

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Changes are coming to the Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy is adding new categories, like for video game music and songwriter of the year, plus a special merit award for best song for social change. The Academy's CEO says the number of categories isn't that important. But after handing out Grammys in 86 competitive categories this year, 91 next year could set the stage for an even longer show celebrating the music industry.
ELECTIONS
Connecticut Public

The novel 'Horse' is the story of an enslaved man grooming a winning thoroughbred

Lexington was one of the most extraordinary athletes of the 19th century. He happened to be a racehorse. The story of his career is the skeleton, if you please, in which Geraldine Brooks hangs her latest novel. It's a human story that takes us from the time of Jarret Lewis, the enslaved young man who becomes his groom, to the racing grounds of old New Orleans and contemporary scholars in Washington, D.C., who resurrect Lexington with a portrait and with his long-abandoned bones, discovered in the attic of the Smithsonian. Geraldine Brooks' new novel is called "Horse." And the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist of "March" and other bestsellers joins us now from Martha's Vineyard, Mass. Thanks so much for being with us.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Fierstein
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Omar Sakr
Person
Camila Sosa Villada
Person
Jamal Smith
Connecticut Public

Rock 'n' roll's Creem Magazine is back in print and online

Creem is coming back after 33 years. The magazine once covered all the major rock trends in the country, though it never once reported on B.J. Leiderman, who writes our theme music. After fits and starts, Creem is returning as a digital publication, and in the fall, it will be a quarterly in print. NPR's Danny Hensel tells the story of a Motor City magazine.
ENTERTAINMENT
Connecticut Public

NPR host Linda Holmes' latest novel is a mystery centered on a left-behind duck decoy

If you want to take your secrets with you to the grave, it's important not to leave behind any evidence for your relatives to find. LINDA HOLMES: The last thing you want to do is leave a box in your house that says, please don't open this box because you just know it's going to be the first thing everybody's going to open. I have to see what's in the don't open this box box.
PETS
Connecticut Public

These essential workers aren't eligible to win Tonys but deserve the spotlight

Tonight, the Tony Awards, Broadway's highest honors, will be handed out at Radio City Music Hall after the first full season following the COVID shutdown. Not everyone who works on a show is eligible for an award, so every year, reporter Jeff Lunden shines the spotlight onto Broadway's essential workers who won't be walking up to collect medallions. This year, it's music directors.
THEATER & DANCE
Connecticut Public

'Benediction' illustrates the impact of WWI on Siegfried Sassoon's haunting poetry

Lt. Siegfried Sassoon was a model British officer decorated for his daring and valor in the trenches of World War I, hailed by the soldiers he commanded as Mad Jack for his audacious nighttime raids. He was also a British gentleman who excelled at cricket and poetry. But while on convalescence from the front, Lt. Sassoon added up all the good men he'd seen lose their lives and decided he could no longer support war. He wrote his commanders a letter to say so. He wasn't court martialed but sent to a country hospital for treatment for his shell shock by doctors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Racism#C Rdoba#Argentine#Travesti#Auntie Encarna
Connecticut Public

How to fight FOMO

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, can derail even the most assured and confident of us. Worrying that we're missing out on new experiences, activities, relationships and even investments can create a crisis out of thin air. These anxiety spirals are super common. And overcoming FOMO is key to being more present in our own lives. Frank Festa with NPR's Life Kit is here to walk us through how.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Connecticut Public

K-pop writer reviews the new BTS album

And finally today, the K-pop group BTS has a new album out. It's called "Proof." And like most things the band does, it's already trended on Twitter and has fans buzzing. The album is an anthology comprised of songs spanning the band's nearly decade-long career, but there are also new songs. Tamar Herman writes about K-pop for the South China Morning Post and has a book about the group called "BTS: Blood, Sweat & Tears." We caught up with her to learn a little bit about the new songs on the album.
MUSIC
Connecticut Public

BeReal app is Instagram's next rival for teens

Some teens are trying a new social media platform. It's called BeReal. The creators say it is a more authentic experience than, say, Instagram because of what is missing from the usual social media experience. There are no filters, no photo editing, no celebrities posting perfect photos and, also, no ads. NPR tech reporter Bobby Allyn reports why what's missing matters.
CELL PHONES
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy