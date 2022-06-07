ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City Concert Association presents “The French Family Band”

By Natalie Cruz
kotatv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Country music from Nashville is making its...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

The ’72 flood in film

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — People in the Black Hills are pausing to reflect upon a tragedy that seems unimaginable to many of us today. On June 9th, 1972, a wall of water churned through the Rapid City area, killing 238 people in what remains the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A daughter remembers the family she lost in the 1972 Rapid City Flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago, on June 9, 1972, Canyon Lake Dam burst. It unleashed a torrent of devastation onto Rapid City. But that wasn’t the only area to be affected. Before the dam burst, the massive rains caused water to rise in areas like Cleghorn Canyon and Braeburn Addition which sit above Canyon Lake. Homes were washed away and the debris from those areas caused a massive pileup at the spillway. Marne Thomas and her family lived in the very center of the nightmare of 72.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Gold medalist family recounts how they barely survived the 1972 flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago, Larry Lewis, and his family of five lived about two blocks below Canyon Lake in Rapid City, South Dakota. On June 9, 1972, Larry, his wife Carol and their children Bob, Randy and Robin were preparing for a picnic but soon the family changed their plans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Entertainment
Rapid City, SD
Government
newscenter1.tv

“Long Island Medium” Theresa Caputo coming to The Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Theresa Caputo from TLC’s “Long Island Medium” will be appearing at The Monument for her show “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” September 24. Tickets will go on sale June 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online, at The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Performing Arts Center#S D
kotatv.com

1972 flood survivor Pat Beaudette remembers a night of terror

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pat Beaudette was born and raised in Rapid City, South Dakota. He lived through the 1972 flood. He and his family lived in the first residential neighborhood below Canyon Lake Dam. On June 9, 1972, 18 year old Pat was home from college. “And on...
RAPID CITY, SD
Panhandle Post

43rd Army Band to perform in Panhandle, Hot Springs, Keystone

Omaha, NE – The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard will be performing seven concerts as part of their 15-day Annual Training concert tour from July 1-8th. The band will perform concerts in Hay Springs, Fort Robinson, Alliance, Hot Springs, South Dakota; Scottsbluff as part of the Bands on Broadway series; in Chadron for Fur Trade Days and at the Mt. Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota. The concerts will include approximately 90 minutes of music featuring patriotic selections, marches and popular music performed by the 37-member band. The concerts are free and open to the public. All are invited to enjoy an evening of music.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

A walk to remember the lives lost in the 1972 flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — 50 years ago this evening, a devastating flood ravaged Rapid City, taking hundreds of lives and destroying homes and businesses. Shirley Eben was 14 when the floodwaters started to rise in Rapid City. “We could hear a lot of screaming and things like that...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Post 320 drops doubleheader to Brookings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Post 320 baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Brookings on Wednesday. The Bandits won 5-1 and 8-4. The Stars are now 14-8 on the season.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
kotatv.com

Grilling with Eric - Steaks with Red Wine Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a simple to prepare, elegant steak dish all done on the grill!. First, coat 4 filets (tenderloins) with olive oil. On a plate, combine 2 tablespoons of sea salt or Himalayan salt with 2 tablespoons of pepper and 2 cloves of minced garlic. Add a teaspoon of dried rosemary or tarragon. Pat this mixture on both sides of steaks, pressing to make sure the mixture adheres to the surfaces.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

1972 flood survivor speaks about the horrific night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clark Sorenson was 14 years old on June 9, 1972. He and his family lived on West Franklin Drive near Canyon Lake on the south side of Jackson Blvd. in Rapid City, South Dakota. He remembers living by Rapid Creek as being the best place...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Words that changed Rapid City: 'We cannot sentence the survivors to one more night on the suicidal floodplain'

The attached audio above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. The 50th commemoration of the 1972 Black Hills Flood is Thursday. It’s a time to honor the 238 people who died, and it also brings a flood of memories for those who survived. Since February, SDPB has been sharing stories from those survivors, in their own words.
RAPID CITY, SD
Hot 104.7

50 Years Ago – More Than 200 Killed in South Dakota Black Hills Flood

Rapid City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Today marks the 50th anniversary of the deadly and devastating Black Hills Flood. The National Weather Service in Rapid City Dakota says heavy thunderstorms produced flash flooding in Rapid City and the eastern foothills of the Black Hills that resulted in the deaths of 238 people. According to the US Geological Survey says the "500-year flood" also injured more than 3000 people and destroyed more than 1300 homes and 5000 vehicles.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City Fire Department reminds public not to drive over hoses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are sending out a reminder to the public after a fire in the central part of Rapid City. The Rapid City Fire Department says crews responded to a home in the 400 block of East Denver Street Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters arriving on scene found flames coming from the house.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Remembering Keystone, the lives lost during the 1972 Flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Flood of 1972 is recognized as one of the most destructive and devastating floods in U.S. history. According to the National Weather Service, 238 people, including five missing... were declared dead; 3,000 people were reported injured in the flood. Most of the deaths were reported in Rapid City, but Keystone lost more than 10 people, most of whom were visitors.
kotatv.com

City officials discuss floodplain policy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills flood of 1972 forever re-shaped Rapid City. It not only affected the lives of so many residents, but changed how the city builds its infrastructure. Prior to ‘72, houses were able to be freely built along Rapid Creek’s floodplain. After...
RAPID CITY, SD
QSR Web

Taco John's opens 4th Rapid City, South Dakota location

Taco John's has opened its fourth area location in Rapid City, South Dakota, according to a press release. Taco John's newest Rapid City location is owned and operated by Pentex Restaurant Group. Pentex currently operates eight Taco John's locations in South Dakota and 35 restaurants across 22 states. "We're thrilled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy