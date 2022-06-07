With three vetoes, DeSantis stands up for taxpayers | Editorial

Some readers complain that we’re too critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis. But when he gets something right, we should say so. And three of his budget vetoes are on-point enough to deserve their own mention — particularly notable because with two of the cancellations, DeSantis sharply curbed his own power and with the third, he blocked a legislative move to punish local school districts for defying the governor’s own orders.

Here are the projects that, to use an Old Florida expression, needed killin.’

A new appellate court

DeSantis vetoed a plan to spend $50 million on a courthouse in Lakeland for a new Sixth District Court of Appeal. There was no good reason for this boondoggle.

Florida’s five district courts of appeal, or DCAs, review cases from trial-level county and circuit courts along with some appeals of state regulatory decisions. They are not overburdened and are not likely to be. In fact, the appellate courts’ caseload has dropped steadily in recent years, even as Florida’s population was booming. From 2011 to 2020, the caseload across all five districts dropped by more than 8,000.

Appellate judges figured that out. When asked if Florida’s districts should be rearranged to create a sixth appellate court, only two judges of 64 said it was necessary.

From a purely political perspective, the chance to name nine new conservative judges would appeal to any governor. But from a fiscal perspective, Floridians should not have been asked to pay for a new courthouse and the $10 million in operating funds the new court would need every year.

DeSantis signed the legislation creating the new district (HB 7027), which includes money for leased office space. But for now, it’s a court without a permanent home — a lavish $50 million home.

Inflation ‘slush fund’

We suspect lawmakers created a $1 billion pot of money with the intent of pleasing the governor, who has asserted an unprecedented level of control over how state money is spent and loves to blame President Joe Biden for America’s inflation problems. The House even wanted to give it a cute name — the “Budgeting for Inflation that Drives Elevated Needs Fund.” Find the acronym.

The stated purpose of the fund was to help state agencies cover projects that had budgetary approval but were going to run short due to fast-rising costs. It would have allowed the governor to direct which projects get excess funds, though bump-ups of more than $1 million would have required approval of the Joint Legislative Budget Commission.

The LBC has always had the leeway to make these adjustments. As the governor pointed out, knowing there’s a handy pile of money to deal with rising costs might discourage state agencies from attempts to hold down costs. This veto made sense. “Really, you shouldn’t have,” was the right response.

Denied treats for ‘naughty’ school districts

For key lawmakers, this veto must have seemed like selecting a gift oh-so-carefully, consulting the planned recipient and getting tentative approval, only to have it returned with a big stomped footprint in the middle. DeSantis apparently figured out that it’s not fair to punish Florida schools, and individual students, for decisions by district-level officials (though he still doesn’t seem moved by the fact that those decisions were made with the intention of keeping students and teachers alive).

It was a welcome about-face. As COVID-19 progressed, the governor grew irritated at efforts to control the pandemic, starting with forced shutdowns — which DeSantis believed were bad for the state’s economy — but progressing to rules requiring masks or vaccinations. When a dozen school districts, including Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade, imposed mask mandates anyway, he issued a huffy press release a few weeks before school started in August that spouted scientifically dubious claims about mask usage and authorized the state Board of Education to withhold salaries from Broward and Alachua school board members. That was quickly slapped down by a federal judge. After some sulking, the governor complied.

But Republican legislators wanted to revive the notion and, after some back and forth, settled on a plan that would block the erring districts from receiving bonus money under a school recognition program. The penalties were hefty, especially because all offending districts had ended mask mandates: Broward schools that met school recognition criteria would have lost $32.4 million.

DeSantis seemed to like the plan; he even tweeted his support. He didn’t mention that in his veto message, but he did say — correctly — that it wasn’t fair to punish schools, teachers and students who worked hard during tough times.

It took some chutzpah for DeSantis to eliminate programs in an election year that were clearly tailored to his specifications. But these cuts made sense and “thanks, but no thanks” was the right response.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .