ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Guest Column: How ‘Severance’ Reflects Collective Struggle Achieving the Elusive Work-Life Balance

By Dan Erickson, as told to Tyler Coates
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago

Creator Dan Erickson drew on his personal relationship to his past jobs — and how the pandemic changed the way Americans prioritize work — while writing the Apple TV+ drama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39f4kA_0g3KvQFu00
Severance Courtesy of Wilson Webb/AppleTV+
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

When I was first writing the pilot for Severance, I was working at a company that makes doors. It was a very mindless job: cataloging all the different parts of doors. There’s nothing terribly unique or interesting in saying that I didn’t like my job — even people who are doing something they love might find themselves on a day-to-day basis feeling like whatever they’re doing is just a grind. But my job became so mind-numbing that I had the fantasy that would become the premise of the show. What if I could skip the eight hours of the workday, to disassociate and just get it over with?

I joke that the Great Resignation — the phenomenon in which 47 million Americans quit their jobs in 2021 alone — was my idea, but in reality a lot of things were happening at the same time we were making Severance. The pandemic forced people to reassess the necessity of a lot of things in their lives, to question in particular all the conventions that we have associated with having a job. Some people could do their jobs just as well by checking their email a couple of times a day without going into an office. There is no actual practical reason to give half of a waking day to a job when one can be as productive at home without making that sort of puritanical sacrifice.

But the pandemic tipped the balance more toward work, in a way. When you can work from home, you no longer have the separation of going into an office. I think a lot of employers saw that and took advantage of it: “We have your cellphone, we have your email — we can reach you at any time, anywhere.” It’s become harder and more necessary to guard the life side of the work-life balance. We do our jobs ostensibly pretty close to where we sleep. It’s something that’s happened slowly, and the elements that led to the Great Resignation and this new conversation about work and life and happiness definitely influenced Severance at every stage. What we were building coincided with what was coming to a head in the real world.

When Britt Lower’s Helly joins the Microdata Refinement team at Lumon Industries at the beginning of the show, her fellow “innies” are intentionally workplace tropes. There’s John Turturro’s Irving, a stodgy company man who believes heart and soul in what he’s doing at work. Zach Cherry’s Dylan is a callous overachiever, yet competitive and snarky. Mark, played by Adam Scott, is the lovable goofball, sort of the middle child in the family trying to hold everyone together. I had a job once where a group of us sat at a little desk island similar to the one on the show. Like Tramell Tillman’s Mr. Milchick, our boss would come in and it was as if we were at a comedy show — he would spur playful banter that became part of the office culture, and it kept us working and kept us happy.

I’m not saying there was an insidiousness behind that particular man or that particular company, but I did start to feel that there was a very narrow space for our personal lives at work. Our employer encouraged that little banter to keep us satisfied and feeling human — but it can’t grow beyond that before it becomes a problem. That plays out over the course of Severance‘s first season, in which these characters who are reductive versions of their real selves start to figure out who they actually are and begin to act authentically in a way that’s problematic to the company.

We intentionally set the many departments in Lumon far away from one another. There are weird ways in which distrust is seeded among them, which was a mutated version of the real experiences I had when I was working in an office. That same outgoing manager took me to lunch once to discuss my pay raise — which came to an insubstantial amount, a $7 increase per day — and he told me how someone in another department was whining about his paltry raise. He advised me, “Don’t be the guy who asks around about everybody’s raises.” He made it seem like I would be the asshole for asking questions. People may have good intentions, but when you’re made to feel like you’re part of a family to prevent you from asking for more money, then it becomes more personal.

I also did a lot of research into cults, which most people define as toxic organizations that take advantage of people. But there’s a spectrum — the tactics used in cults can be found in numerous organized religions and in corporations. In Severance, there’s a cult of personality around Lumon founder Kier Eagan, a messianic figure who “revolutionized” the company to change the world for the better.

We define ourselves by our jobs, and something that is baked into the show is the idea that the “outies” — who the characters are when they’re not at Lumon — feel lost to some extent. Mark, in particular, is rudderless; he went through the severance procedure to help him grieve the death of his wife, but he almost feels like a nonentity — he doesn’t know where to start moving past that grief. He doesn’t have a complete sense of who he is. We are so conditioned to identify as the person who does a particular job all day, but Mark can’t do that anymore. He’s a kind of ghost walking around in the real world without much to talk about or say.

Finding purpose in our work and our contributions to society is baked into us, and probably can’t be baked out. That quality is exploited a lot, and we are often pulled into being completely identified by our jobs more than we would be naturally. This affects us in the film and television industry just as much as it does the average office worker in corporate America: Crewmembers often work 12-hour days, which makes the set an unsafe work environment. Part of the culture is that there’s an expectation that your love for film or television and your gratitude to be on set make certain labor conditions an understandable part of the job. The industry is not exempt from those cult-like statements and tactics that we were exploring on Severance.

I guarantee you that everyone who watches our show is more interesting than their job descriptions, maybe even in ways they themselves have forgotten. Whatever the job you’ve picked and decided you wanted — if you were so lucky to have had a choice — can be a wonderful experience, but sometimes we lose sight of the notion that there’s more to us than what we do for a living. It’s easy to say but hard to do. But it’s important to remind ourselves every now and then that we’re humans first, workers second.

This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Star Sam Neill Just Now Learned the Tragic Fate of ‘Jurassic Park’ Brachiosaurus

One of the many defining images of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park involves Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler gazing in awe at the sight of a Brachiosaurus. While Spielberg directed Neill to turn Dern’s head in the direction of the massive dinosaur, he still gave his two stars plenty of free rein as they performed that unforgettable reaction sequence. In fact, when Dr. Grant eventually gets lightheaded and weak in the knees, that was a suggestion that Neill himself made on the day. In 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the fifth installment in the Jurassic franchise,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Attempts to Crash Wedding

A scene unfolded outside the home of Britney Spears on Thursday afternoon as the singer’s onetime husband, Jason Alexander, was tackled and detained by police for attempting to crash her wedding. Alexander, who married Spears in 2004 in a quickie Las Vegas wedding that lasted only 55 hours before she had it annulled, live-streamed the activity on Instagram. In one clip, Alexander is seen roaming the property and announcing loudly to someone on-site, “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife,” he says. “I’m here to crash the wedding.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears Marries Sam Asghari...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jurassic World Dominion’: Film Review

More is depressingly less in Jurassic World Dominion, a legacy sequel that tosses in frequent winking nods to the 1993 Steven Spielberg thriller that started the dinosaur franchise and yet completely loses sight of the heart and humanity, the rapturous awe that made it so unforgettable. Whatever goodwill superfan director Colin Trevorrow earned with 2015’s enjoyable reboot, Jurassic World, he pulverizes it here with overplotted chaos, somehow managing to marginalize characters from both the new and original trilogies as well as the prehistoric creatures they go up against in one routine challenge after another. Evolution has passed this bloated monster...
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

Victor Glemaud considers the privilege of his own story—and why respect is central to moving forward.

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. My coming out story was very uneventful. I was going to Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island—I had applied to fashion schools in New York, but I also really wanted to leave New York. I just wanted to do something different, see something else—and there was freedom in not being around my family and being able to just discover me.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Turturro
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
The Independent

Voices: By 29, I had everything I’d ever wanted in my work life – and it broke me

At the age of 29, I gained a senior position on a six-figure salary after a series of promotions at an industry-renowned company. On paper, I had achieved everything. But it nearly broke me.“You have to work extremely hard to be successful and it won’t always be easy,” I had been told from a very young age. I simply followed instructions. I had achieved two first-class degrees at university, and I wanted to make sure I had the same boxes ticked in my career.But quickly, the number of boxes I had to tick became too much. I found myself running...
psychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Feeling Unloved

Going back to the work of Abraham Maslow, behavioral scientists have found lots of evidence for the importance of love in one's life. Feeling unloved is, just as Maslow suggested, a wretched feeling that stunts growth and happiness. Finding love, which comes in all kinds of varieties, is, without question,...
PSYCHOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Life Balance#Americans
zeiy

Self-Sabotage: 6 Habits That Prevent Our Success

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Self-sabotage behavior is a common problem for many people. It can lead to sadness, anger, and other undesirable consequences. If you're struggling with self-sabotage, it's essential to recognize what behaviors might be sabotaging your life and take steps to change them before anything terrible happens. Sometimes these behaviors are hidden in plain sight and easy to overlook or deny as part of yourself — so paying attention to them can be difficult at first. Here are some self-sabotage behaviors to look out for in yourself:
Fast Company

How the pandemic impacted introverts and extroverts differently

The difference between introverts and extroverts is how they replenish their energy—introverts by spending time alone and extroverts by being around other people. The pandemic put both groups at risk of burnout, but for different reasons. “The office environment historically has been set up for the extroverts,” says Mark...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Be a Happy Introvert

Much has been said about ties between extroversion and happiness that need not be restated here. It is true that extroverts tend toward higher degrees of pleasurable experience, on average. Extroverts tend to be more driven to seek out experiences and may even receive a neurophysiological reward for doing so. Extroverts also tend to have a more positive disposition, on balance. Having personalities that more epitomize Western cultural values, extroverts may not only be more comfortable in Western society, but may, indeed, benefit in overall well-being.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Cher and Versace Team on Pride Month Collection

Cher and Versace are joining forces to celebrate Pride Month. The music icon and Donatella Versace are teaming this month on “Chersace,” a limited-edition capsule collection with all proceeds benefiting Gender Spectrum, a charity that works with LGBTQ children and youth.More from The Hollywood ReporterKanye West, Cher, Nick Jonas Celebrate Rams' Nail-Biting Super Bowl LVI WinCher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Marlee Matlin Lead Tributes to Meat Loaf: "A Gentle Hearted Powerhouse Rockstar"Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-Nominated Director and Champion of Hollywood's Golden Age, Dies at 82 The “Chersace” collection includes T-shirts, socks and a baseball cap designed with Versace’s iconic Medusa motif and the Versace logo reimagined to read “Chersace.” The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Hollywood Reporter

Julie Andrews Reflects on ‘Mary Poppins’ Joys and Why More ‘Princess Diaries’ Is Not In Her Future

From Mary Poppins to The Sound of Music to The Princess Diaries, Julie Andrews is a part of the fabric of moviegoing. And to talk about Andrews’ decades-spanning career is to talk about Hollywood history itself. Andrews earned an Oscar for her first feature film, Mary Poppins, and has gone on to be recognized at the Grammys, Tonys and BAFTAs. Ahead of receiving her latest honor — an AFI Life Achievement Award on June 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood — the actress talked to THR about the (literally) high-wire acting in Mary Poppins, movie musicals and her offhanded suggestion...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Prey’ Drops Intense, Intriguing ‘Predator’ Prequel Trailer

If it bleeds, perhaps they will kill it. The first trailer for Prey dropped on Tuesday, which showed off both an intense and intriguing chapter in the iconic Predator franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterSeth MacFarlane on Moving 'Orville' From Fox to "Classier" Hulu, Comedy's Controversies and His 'Ted' Hopes'Conversations With Friends' EP Lenny Abrahamson on the Value of Slow TV and the Future of AdaptationsHulu's 'Shoresy': TV Review The two-minute preview for the film from 20th Century Studios coming directly to Hulu on Aug. 5 teased the Comanche Nation 300 years in the past fighting against a Predator. The exact story is of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Get Tickets to the Best Music Festivals of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Festival season is back in full force. After cancellations over the past two years, large-scale music fests including Coachella, Primavera Sound and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival are returning as mask mandates ease and coronavirus vaccination rates rise.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrett Morgen's David Bowie Doc 'Moonage Daydream': Film Review | Cannes 2022Travis Scott to Make First Festival Appearance Since Astroworld Tragedy'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' Composer on Crafting a "Multi-Genre Score of Nick Cage" Unlike last...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Recession Fears May Force Hollywood Giants to Change Tactics

As JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns of an economic “hurricane” headed this way, most media and entertainment companies have yet to take cover. Dimon’s prediction, made during a June 1 analyst conference, comes as inflation remains high, the war in Ukraine pressures global commodities and the Federal Reserve appears poised to keep raising interest rates. While the U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May, according to the latest jobs report, that strength might further the Fed’s plans to hike rates in order to keep inflation under control and in doing so, maybe create a recession. Asked about the potential of a slowdown...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

From Speaker to Screen: A Podcast Boom Hits TV

If you’ve listened to a good podcast in the past year, chances are high that a studio is already in talks to adapt it for the screen. The podcast-to-TV trend kicked into high gear earlier this year with the release of shows like Hulu’s The Dropout, Apple TV+’s WeCrashed, Peacock’s Joe vs. Carole and NBC’s The Thing About Pam — all of which were prestige, limited series based on podcasts of the same name. At the end of 2021, audiences saw Peacock’s Dr. Death and Apple TV+’s The Shrink Next Door.More from The Hollywood ReporterPeabody Awards: 'Summer of Soul' and 'The...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey Calls on Congress to “Reach a Higher Ground” and Pass Gun Reforms

Academy Award–winning actor Matthew McConaughey took center stage at the White House briefing Tuesday to call on Congress to “reach a higher ground” and pass gun control legislation in honor of the children and teachers killed in last month’s shooting rampage at an elementary school in his home town of Uvalde, Texas. In a highly personal 22-minute speech, McConaughey offered a full-throated exhortation for a gridlocked Congress to pass gun reforms that can save lives without infringing on Second Amendment rights.More from The Hollywood ReporterMatthew McConaughey Calls for Gun Responsibility Instead of Gun Control in Op-EdJohn Oliver Argues Against More Police in...
UVALDE, TX
psychologytoday.com

The New Psychology of Embodied Emotional Intelligence

Psychology is rooted in a long history of separating the mind from the body. What does it mean to be a self when the experience of a living body is removed from it?. What it means to be a self is fundamentally connected with what it means to be alive.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Xbox Partners With Samsung to Bring Gaming App to Smart TVs

During Microsoft’s “What’s Next for Gaming” virtual briefing this week, the tech giant revealed its plan to bring the Xbox app to Samsung Smart TVs. Starting June 30, players can access the Xbox app through the Games Hub on a 2022 Samsung TV, pair a Bluetooth controller and be able to play over one hundred cloud-enabled games in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library — including titles from Xbox Game Studios — without needing a console.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmerican Sign Language Xbox Channel on Twitch Is a Game Changer for Deaf Gamers: "We Can Finally Participate"'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker...
XBOX
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy