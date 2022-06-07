ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

5 killed, 5 hurt after truck collides with van in rural Arkansas

By Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntRgi_0g3KvD1h00

Authorities are investigating a crash in southeast Arkansas that left five people dead and another five injured after a large truck collided with a van belonging to a school serving adults with disabilities.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when the 15-passenger van didn't yield when crossing the highway in rural Chicot County and collided with a truck that was hauling cooking oil, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Tuesday.

“At this juncture in the investigation, it appears that the driver of the van did not see the oncoming traffic,” Sadler said Tuesday morning.

The front of the 18-wheeler hit the right side of the school van, causing both vehicles to veer off the highway and onto the side of the road, according to a copy of the crash report.

Sadler said the van belonged to C.B. King Memorial School, a nonprofit that provides services in several Arkansas counties to people with developmental delays or disabilities, according to its website .

More top news: Deadliest weekend in the US for mass shootings this year: 3 days, many guns, 17 fatalities

Now trending: Instagram adoptions: How social media has influenced the way people adopt kids

The three men and two women killed in the crash ranged in age from 19 to 73, police said. The drivers of both vehicles were injured, along with three other passengers in the van.

“Our C B King Family is hurting tonight," the school's director of programs, Lora Medina, said in a statement Monday. "We don’t have the words right now to express our pain. The Adult Center in Arkansas City will be closed for now as we process what has happened.”

The conditions of those injured in the crash was unclear Tuesday.

State police plan to have a reconstruction team analyze the crash and determine how it occurred, Sadler said.

The crash happened south of Dermott, which is about 100 miles southeast of Little Rock in the Mississippi River Delta region.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 5 killed, 5 hurt after truck collides with van in rural Arkansas

Comments / 16

POLICE are Unconstitutional
2d ago

Sue Ford and can trucks! If we can’t do that, raise the age to purchase a truck to 21!

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

3 dead after multiple-vehicle highway crash in Arkansas

Three people were killed Wednesday after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along heavily-traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas, state police officials said.The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Midway, Arkansas, about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. The highway was closed.The Arkansas State Police reported multiple fatalities about an hour later, but troopers still hadn’t accounted for all of the motorists involved.Traffic was so paralyzed that state workers distributed snacks and water to stranded motorists about 7:30 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
MIDWAY, AR
Daily Beast

Five Killed, Five Injured in Horrific Van Crash in Arkansas

A van servicing a school for disabled adults collided with a large truck in southeast Arkansas, killing five and injuring five, according to authorities. Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said that the 15-passenger van belonged to C.B. King Memorial School, a nonprofit organization serving people with developmental delays or disabilities in a number of southeast Arkansas counties, as per its website. Police said that the victims fall between the ages of 19 and 73, and that both drivers are among the injured. It currently seems that the van’s driver “did not see the oncoming traffic” and failed to yield when crossing U.S. Highway 65, according to Sadler.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chicot County, AR
City
Arkansas City, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
Chicot County, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
City
Dermott, AR
Local
Arkansas Cars
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi River Delta#Traffic Accident#Arkansas State Police#C B King Memorial School
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
UPI News

70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation

May 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Homeland Security investigation, called Operation Lost Souls, has recovered 70 missing children in western Texas. The children, ranging in ages from 10 to 17, included victims of sex trafficking and were found over a three-week investigation that started in late April, according to Homeland Security Investigations.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Three dead in fiery interstate pile-up in Arkansas

At least three people have died in a fiery pile-up on Interstate 30 in Arkansas involving eight semi-trucks and three passenger cars.The fatal crash occurred at 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon and closed traffic in both directions of the highway in Hot Springs County near Malvern, about 100 kms (62 miles) southwest of Little Rock, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) said.Multiple people were injured in the crash. Images captured by passing motorists showed two 18-wheelers that appeared to have been in a head-on collision, with intense flames rising from the cabs. A column of smoke rising from the crash site...
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

496K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy