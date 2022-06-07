San Luis Obispo County law enforcement agencies torch run in support of Special Olympics

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Law enforcement agencies across San Luis Obispo County will join together on Tuesday evening for a United Torch run, carrying the "Flame of Hope" to show support for the county's local Special Olympic athletes.

Over 97,000 law enforcement members carry the flame each year, symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

"Guardians of the Flame" carry the flame into the opening ceremonies of local competitions, and the Special Olympics State, Provincial, Regional, and World Games.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised over $800 million for Special Olympics programs since its inception, said Sgt. Aaron Schafer.

“What started in 1981...as a flicker of hope for Special Olympics has now become a roaring flame of stability for Special Olympics athletes worldwide," said Torch Run founder Richard LaMunyon.

San Luis Obispo County participants will begin the torch run around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Vet's Hall, located at 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo, and end at the county courthouse at 1050 Monterey St.

