ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

San Luis Obispo County law enforcement agencies torch run in support of Special Olympics

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A1go6_0g3Kv9a200

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Law enforcement agencies across San Luis Obispo County will join together on Tuesday evening for a United Torch run, carrying the "Flame of Hope" to show support for the county's local Special Olympic athletes.

Over 97,000 law enforcement members carry the flame each year, symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

"Guardians of the Flame" carry the flame into the opening ceremonies of local competitions, and the Special Olympics State, Provincial, Regional, and World Games.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised over $800 million for Special Olympics programs since its inception, said Sgt. Aaron Schafer.

“What started in 1981...as a flicker of hope for Special Olympics has now become a roaring flame of stability for Special Olympics athletes worldwide," said Torch Run founder Richard LaMunyon.

San Luis Obispo County participants will begin the torch run around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Vet's Hall, located at 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo, and end at the county courthouse at 1050 Monterey St.

Click here for more information .

The post San Luis Obispo County law enforcement agencies torch run in support of Special Olympics appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

At least 30,000 votes to be counted in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano says at least 30,000 ballots remain to be counted for the primary election as of Wednesday afternoon. An official number of ballots remaining to be counted will be released Thursday at noon, with more coming in by mail. Cano says counting will resume The post At least 30,000 votes to be counted in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Sports
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Sports
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria area high schools celebrate the Class of 2022 with full graduation ceremonies

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Pomp and Circumstance was the song of the day all throughout the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday. The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) wrapped up the 2021-22 school year by holding graduation ceremonies at its high schools, Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley. In addition, St. Joseph High The post Santa Maria area high schools celebrate the Class of 2022 with full graduation ceremonies appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#San Luis#Law Enforcement Agencies#A United Torch#Torch Run
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out series of spot fires near Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – A series of spot fires broke out along a highway west of Orcutt Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire was reported in a grass field between Highway 1 and Highway 135 south of Clark Avenue around 1:25 p.m., and approximately five acres had burned as of The post Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out series of spot fires near Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ORCUTT, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart leading state assembly race, multiple seats left unchallenged

Current Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart was leading the race for the California 37th Assembly District after preliminary election results trickled in over the course of election night, but the victor of the seat will not be officially decided until the November General Elections. The post Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart leading state assembly race, multiple seats left unchallenged appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 3-12

Cal Poly to lift indoor mask mandate on Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly on Thursday announced that it will lift its indoor mask mandate beginning Monday, June 13 – right after graduation weekend commences. The university is lifting its mandate to align itself with San Luis Obispo County Public Health guidance, strongly recommending that people wear masks indoors, but not requiring The post Cal Poly to lift indoor mask mandate on Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

California Primary Election Results 2022: Journalist Jerry Roberts weighs in on election results in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The polls for the California Primary Elections closed at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. “You know this was kind of like spring training for the fall elections. You know because of California’s top two system you’re setting up the playoffs for the fall," said local political analyst Jerry Roberts. Roberts said The post California Primary Election Results 2022: Journalist Jerry Roberts weighs in on election results in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Jimmy Paulding celebrates Tuesday night lead against incumbent Lynn Compton in SLO County District 4 Supervisor race

For the second time in four years, the race for San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor is between Lynn Compton and Jimmy Paulding. This time around, the margin is significantly wider. The post Jimmy Paulding celebrates Tuesday night lead against incumbent Lynn Compton in SLO County District 4 Supervisor race appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy