Brazil's Bolsonaro casts doubt on Biden's 2020 election win ahead of meeting him

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a news conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday cast doubt on the 2020 election victory of U.S. President Joe Biden, just two days before they are due to meet for the first time during the Summit of the Americas.

Bolsonaro, an outspoken admirer of former President Donald Trump, said in a TV interview that he still harbors suspicions about Biden's victory and he again praised Trump's government.

In 2020, the Brazilian leader voiced allegations of U.S. election fraud as he backed Trump. Bolsonaro was also one of the last world leaders to recognize Biden's win.

"The American people are the ones who talk about it (election fraud). I will not discuss the sovereignty of another country. But Trump was doing really well," Bolsonaro said.

"We don't want that to happen in Brazil," he added.

Bolsonaro, who currently trails former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls ahead of an election in October, has frequently questioned the legitimacy of Brazil's electronic voting system.

The right wing leader is scheduled to meet Biden on Thursday at the U.S.-hosted summit in Los Angeles.

According to the White House, their first formal talks will cover a range of issues, including food insecurity, climate change and COVID-19 pandemic recovery. read more

Bolsonaro said in the interview he does not believe that Biden will try to "impose anything" on what he should do to reduce deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, which has increased during his tenure.

The meeting could mark a new beginning for U.S.-Brazil ties, but that would depend on how Biden acts during the talks, Bolsonaro said.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 335

Beer for my Horses
2d ago

You can not make me believe he got more "legal" votes than any President in America History, yet in 16 months has the lowest popularity vote of any President in America History 🙄!

Reply(34)
387
Saveyourself
1d ago

Anyone with half a brain knows Trump won!!! Some just refuse to admit it and would rather support a corrupt group of politicians who have now destroyed the country and they STILL defend them!

Reply(34)
213
Justin Haapanen
2d ago

in Georgia there was video evidence that got ignored.. thats just 1 state.. and there are others that was ignored... so how many districts in states that didn't get caught or ignored.. just sayn

Reply(15)
159
