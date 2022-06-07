Pentagon investigating service member in connection with attack on U.S. base in Syria

June 7 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said it has started a probe into whether a U.S. service member instigated an attack on a U.S. base in eastern Syria in April that injured four troops.

Authorities have not filed official charges in the case but added that the Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are involved in the probe.

"A possible suspect, a U.S. service member, has been identified," the Army CID told NBC News. "At this point, these are just allegations, all suspects are presumed to be innocent unless convicted in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing, which may or may not, develop sufficient evidence to identify a perpetrator(s) and have enough evidence to ensure a conviction in a court of law."

Authorities said they believed the April 7 attack was caused by indirect fire on the base in a similar manner to rocket and mortar attacks that have been carried out in the region by militia groups.

A Pentagon statement said later, though, that "further investigation" determined that was a result of "deliberate placement of explosive charges by an unidentified individual(s) at an ammunition holding area and shower facility," according to CNN.