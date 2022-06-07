ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Pentagon investigating service member in connection with attack on U.S. base in Syria

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRj7T_0g3Kv7oa00

June 7 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said it has started a probe into whether a U.S. service member instigated an attack on a U.S. base in eastern Syria in April that injured four troops.

Authorities have not filed official charges in the case but added that the Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are involved in the probe.

"A possible suspect, a U.S. service member, has been identified," the Army CID told NBC News. "At this point, these are just allegations, all suspects are presumed to be innocent unless convicted in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing, which may or may not, develop sufficient evidence to identify a perpetrator(s) and have enough evidence to ensure a conviction in a court of law."

Authorities said they believed the April 7 attack was caused by indirect fire on the base in a similar manner to rocket and mortar attacks that have been carried out in the region by militia groups.

A Pentagon statement said later, though, that "further investigation" determined that was a result of "deliberate placement of explosive charges by an unidentified individual(s) at an ammunition holding area and shower facility," according to CNN.

Comments / 3

Related
New York Post

Two Russian generals dead in one day of Donbas fighting: report

A second Russian general is reportedly dead after heavy fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region over the weekend. Lt. Gen. Roman Berdnikov, formerly the commander of Russian troops in Syria, is believed to have died Sunday, possibly in the same battle that killed Russian Maj. Gen. Roman Kutuzov, Russian-language Telegram channel Volya Media reported.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Criminal Investigation#Army#Nbc News#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Investigation
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
MilitaryTimes

Navy identifies special warfare sailor who died Friday in vehicle accident

The Navy has identified a sailor who died Friday in a vehicle accident in California. Four other sailors were injured in the crash. Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, 29, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred as his “West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit” was returning from training at Camp Billy Machen near Niland, a roughly two-hour drive east from San Diego, according to a Navy statement.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
373K+
Followers
58K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy