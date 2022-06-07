2023 Pets in Paradise Calendar Contest

Keiki storytime is back at the Salt Lake-Moanalua Library every Thursday at 10 a.m., where the librarian puts together a new theme each week with three to four books, songs and a craft activity at the end. In the past, they’ve done a dinosaur theme where kids could create a dinosaur using a paper plate, crayons, googly eyes and glue. Recommended for younger keiki 2 through 5 years old. Be sure to check out other events, arts and crafts and storytimes at different branches throughout the week. You can see the full schedule here.

