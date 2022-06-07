Briefs: June 7, 2022

Celebrate Flag Day weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution. Join the Museum of the American Revolution during Flag Day Weekend from June 11-14 to learn about Revolutionary-era flags of “all kinds of colours” with flag-themed crafts, pop-up talks, discovery carts and other activities for the whole family. Throughout the weekend, visitors will receive a free handheld version of George Washington’s headquarters flag to take home. Flag Day weekend programming is included with regular museum admission (activities on the outdoor plaza are free). Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-253-6731, at AmRevMuseum.org or at the front desk. Save $2 per adult ticket by purchasing online. Tickets are valid for two consecutive days. Children ages 5 and under are always free.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO