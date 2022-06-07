ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: June 7, 2022

 2 days ago
The newly named and reopened Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, at 5th and Market streets on Independence Mall, is displaying the OY/YO sculpture on its grounds. The outdoor installation is by Brooklyn-based artist Deborah Kass and will be on display until at least May 2023. The bright...

South Philly Review

Community Calendar: June 7, 2022

Jackie the Joke Man Martling – At the Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia at 8 p.m. Opening for Martling is Rich Harkaway, a local Philadelphia urologist by day and a comedian by night. Tickets are $25 and available for purchase now at Philadelphia.LiveCasinoHotel.com or AXS.com. June...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Celebrating Southern’s origins

South Philadelphia High School celebrated its 117th anniversary of the groundbreaking of the school with a celebration and tree planting on June 6. The school community gathered to celebrate the occasion. The groundbreaking took place in 1905 and the school officially opened in 1907 at Broad and Snyder. (Contributed photo).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Philadelphia Eagles announce partnership with Every Kid Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles recently announced that they are teaming up with Every Kid Sports, a national nonprofit organization, to help invest in local youth athletes. The partnership includes an initial community investment of $10,000 as well as a commitment to covering sports registration fees for 500 youth athletes in the Philly area that come from low-income families. The funding will cover the fees through grants provided by Every Kid Sports Pass, Every Kid Sports’s flagship program.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Briefs: May 31, 2022

Celebrate Flag Day weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution. Join the Museum of the American Revolution during Flag Day Weekend from June 11-14 to learn about Revolutionary-era flags of “all kinds of colours” with flag-themed crafts, pop-up talks, discovery carts and other activities for the whole family. Throughout the weekend, visitors will receive a free handheld version of George Washington’s headquarters flag to take home. Flag Day weekend programming is included with regular museum admission (activities on the outdoor plaza are free). Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-253-6731, at AmRevMuseum.org or at the front desk. Save $2 per adult ticket by purchasing online. Tickets are valid for two consecutive days. Children ages 5 and under are always free.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Head of the class

Vincent Varallo took matters into his own hands. The traditional high school route just wasn’t working. And by junior year, the South Philly resident had reached a crossroad. Continue down a path that wasn’t yielding any results or happiness, or speak up and change things up. He chose the latter.
HERSHEY, PA
South Philly Review

Clef Club seeking donations for upgrades

A local music venue is hoping to jazz the place up through a fundraising campaign. The Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts at 736 S. Broad St. is amping up a landmark $1.2 million capital campaign, which will help transform the iconic institution into a state-of-the-art performing arts center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

$2M renovations at Chew Playground underway

A $2 million renovation project at Chew Playground is underway. Mayor Jim Kenney, community members and city officials gathered at the Point Breeze playground at 18th Street and Washington Avenue to officially break ground on the Rebuild project on May 31. It signified the beginning of an extensive project that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

10 top awards for Live!

Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia received both statewide and national recognition for dining and entertainment. The South Philly casino, which opened in early 2021, won 10 first-place awards from Casino Player Magazine, which rated Pennsylvania casinos, as well as national recognition from Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner as one of the 25 hottest new hotels in the United States.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
George Washington
South Philly Review

9 local teachers honored

The School District of Philadelphia and the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation of Philadelphia honored 60 teachers, including nine educators who work in South Philadelphia, via the 2022 Lindback Award for Distinguished Teachers. The award, funded by the Lindback Foundation since 2011, is an opportunity for exceptional teachers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Citizens Bank, Phillies aiding Philabundance

The 2022 Phans Feeding Families Campaign is stepping up to the plate. The Philadelphia Phillies, in partnership with Citizens Bank and Philabundance, announced plans for the annual campaign to support hunger relief efforts in the Philadelphia region during a news conference featuring Phillies All-Star and Phans ambassador Aaron Nola. Citizens...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Audenried inducts 42 into NHS

Universal Audenried High School announced its first chapter and class of inductees into the National Honor Society. Forty-two students in grades 10 to 12 were chosen who exemplify excellence in areas of academics, community service, leadership and character while maintaining a 3.5 grade point average or higher. Students were honored at a ceremony at the Grays Ferry school on May 25.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Letter carriers make donation to Transformation to Recovery

Members of the National Association of Letter Carriers Local 157 presented a check for $12,500 to Transformation to Recovery on May 17. Transformation to Recovery is a faith-based addiction recovery nonprofit at 229 Moore St. in South Philly. The ministry was launched in 2018 by Christ Church South Philly to combat rising cases of opioid addiction in the city. It serves more than 100 men and women each week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Expanded City Fitness coming to East Passyunk

City Fitness will be the newest neighbor along the busy stretch of shops and restaurants along East Passyunk Avenue. Coming in July, City Fitness will open its doors at 1701 E. Passyunk Ave., taking the place of the former Interior Concepts at the intersection of 12th Street. City Fitness has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Double shooting on Washington Ave

Two men were shot inside a delicatessen on the 900 block of Washington Avenue late on May 24. According to police, a 36-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and leg while a 50-year-old man was shot once in the leg at approximately 11:10 p.m.. Both men were transported to Jefferson Hospital by police and were in stable condition, police said. A suspect is still being sought.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Street renamed ‘Father John Van de Paer Way’

A leader of the St. Charles Borromeo Church now has a street named after him in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood. The 2000 block of Christian Street was ceremoniously renamed Father John Van de Paer Way on Saturday as elected officials and community members honored the late pastor’s legacy during an afternoon community fair.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Unknown body pulled from Delaware River

A body was recovered in the river near the Navy Yard at 4501 S. Broad Street early on May 15, police said. According to police, the remains of an unidentified male were recovered from the Delaware River at approximately 8:41 a.m. and was pronounced dead at 9:05 a.m.. An investigation in ongoing to determine the identity of the body and the cause of death.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
South Philly Review

Grassroots democracy

This is the time of year when wards across Philadelphia make their candidate endorsements for the upcoming primary on May 17. Both Republicans and Democrats engage in this process. Recently, Democratic ward leaders in 39A and 39B in South Philadelphia acted unilaterally to endorse a documented Trump supporter in the race for state representative in the 184th District. Just a few days later, Philadelphia’s Democratic City Committee followed suit. We, as elected committee people, feel compelled to respond to this problem.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

South Philly Review

