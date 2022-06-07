ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC signee Seth Trimble has strong performance in USA opener

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2Jff_0g3KugSr00

The USA Men’s basketball U18 team kicked off their FIBA Americas Championship tour in a strong way on Monday afternoon with a 116-48 defeat of the Dominican Republic.

While UNC signee Seth Trimble didn’t start, he had one of the strongest games on the roster and led in a few different categories. He finished with 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting. He also added a game-high five assists, game-high five steals and team-high 24 minutes.

Team USA had 25 assists on 45 made field goals.

“The biggest thing for this team is to continue to be unselfish and share the ball,” USA head coach Tad Boyle said. “There are still some things we have to get better at.”

Here is Trimble discussing the victory postgame.

Fellow USA teammate and future UNC teammate GG Jackson added eight points and four rebounds off of the bench as well.

USA’s next game is a matchup with Ecuador on Tuesday, June 7. The two teams have met only once prior in 2018 and the US won 132-55.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seth Trimble to be a ‘really good fit’ in UNC backcourt next season

The UNC basketball program has one of the most talented and now experienced starting guards across college basketball heading into the 2022-23 season. But, it’s a freshman coming off of the bench that could play a critical role for the Tar Heels. Incoming guard Seth Trimble is a 6-foot-3 guard who can play on and off of the ball, giving UNC head coach Hubert Davis the versatility to play him with either of Caleb Love or RJ Davis and keep the theme of two ball handlers on the floor at all times. Rotations, especially bench minutes in the backcourt, was limited when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jazz will interview former NBA champion coach

The Utah Jazz are set for an extensive head coaching search to replace Quin Snyder, and one of the names they are targeting will be quite familiar. Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is on Utah’s list of candidates, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Vogel, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, is expected to interview for the Utah vacancy.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit GG Jackson has big game for USA Basketball

The U18 USA Basketball men’s team is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico and moved to 2-0 following another win on Tuesday night. In a 123-41 victory over Ecuador, UNC basketball commit GG Jackson had a big game to help lead Team USA to a win. After coming off of the bench in the opener, Jackson started in game two and he poured in 20 points on 8-of-10 from the field and added 12 rebounds in 17 minutes. He also had four assists, two blocks, two steals and zero turnovers. This comes on the heels of an eight-point and four-rebound...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Fisher fired from another coaching job

Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tad Boyle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Williams: Klay Thompson might dealing with more than a shooting slump

Is Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson in a shooting slump? Or could he really be in a new stage of his career? One national analyst certainly thinks it is the latter. ESPN’s Jay Williams said as such on a Tuesday episode of the “Keyshawn, JWill, & Max Show.” Williams suggested Klay’s poor shooting nights throughout the playoffs aren’t a player fighting through a slump. Instead, he offered Thompson may be a different player at this stage of his career. His heavy legs and hanging shots on the front rim is proof of a new version of Thompson. Williams suggested he needs to change his style of play as a result, especially in the face of Boston’s exceptional defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Team Usa#The Usa Men
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 2022 5-star guard Dior Johnson to decommit from Oregon

When Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson withdrew from the 2022 NBA draft and returned to Eugene, there were immediately questions about how Dana Altman would find playing time for the bevy of talented playmakers. That question got a little bit easier to answer on Thursday after a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony indicated that Dior Johnson, a five-star prospect and the No. 4 ranked point guard in the class of 2022, plans to decommit from the Ducks and explore other college options. Johnson saw a once wide open backcourt situation in Eugene gradually fill up with transfers and returners, clouding up his...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One bold prediction for each SEC football team for the 2022 season

The SEC isn’t as top-heavy as it used to be. Florida used to be the team to beat in the SEC East, but Georgia has now emerged as its yearly frontrunner. Alabama is still at the top of the conference as there surge for more championships continues. LSU showed the world that they were all about winning championships in 2019 when they went unblemished. Ever since that improbable season, the Tigers have fallen off, having gone 5-5 in 2020 and 6-7 in 2021. Now, LSU has a new coach and are looking for a resurgence.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football starts new tradition for Ohio State game

Long have the Buckeyes had something of an incentive beyond bragging rights when they beat rival Michigan. Whenever Ohio State has beaten the Wolverines, since the tenure of Francis Schmidt — which began in 1934 — the Buckeye players have received an emblem of gold pants, which signifies ‘they put on their pants one leg at a time, just like we do.’ At the time, Michigan was a much more dominant program, so that type of reminder was crucial for turning the tide in the rivalry.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska among top schools for Texas edge rusher Brad Spence

The Nebraska Cornhuskers appear to be a step closer to adding another member to their defense. One of their targets includes Klein Forest edge rusher Brad Spence. Spence was offered a scholarship on Mar. 30, 2022. Greedy Spence announced his top 10 via Twitter. Among the schools include the Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas Longhorns, and the Wisconsin Badgers. Overall, Spence is listed as the No. 65 edge rusher per 247Sports composite rankings. The edition could help the defense down the road for the Huskers. At this point in time, he hasn’t given a timetable to narrow the list down further or when he will commit. pic.twitter.com/hpZfZhd5Cc — Brad “greedy” Spence™️ (@BradSpence_) June 7, 2022 List Which former Husker has made the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy