Basketball

WATCH: Seth Trimble USA Basketball highlights

By Alec Lasley
 2 days ago

UNC basketball signee Seth Trimble made the USA Basketball U18 team last week as one of the 12 member roster. The team is competing in the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico, taking place from June 6-12.

Team USA won its first game on Monday and Trimble shined during the opener .

Despite not getting the normal publicity as some of the other members of the roster, Trimble was one of the better players throughout the tryout portion of camp over the last two weeks.

Here are some notable highlights from Trimble’s USA Basketball tryout and practice sessions.

