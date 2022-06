Time is running out for all alcohol servers and managers across the state to get trained and certified under a new law. Assembly Bill 1221 and Assembly Bill 82 go into effect July 1 and requires more than 56,000 businesses statewide to have completed the training. This applies to all employees who work under the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and are responsible for checking IDs, taking customer orders, and pouring or delivering alcoholic beverages.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO