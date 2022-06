Born May 25, 1936, Tom T. Hall became one of country music's most influential songwriters. The Kentucky native connected with music from an early age, even writing comedic songs to help pass the time while serving in Germany during his time in the U.S. Army. After he returned home in the early 1960s, he began a career in radio and worked as an announcer and disc jockey at various stations across his home state and West Virginia. He eventually moved to Nashville and snagged a job with a publishing company. It was then that he earned his lasting nickname "The Storyteller," because of his talents for writing an abundance of impressive songs.

