Click here to read the full article. Since the release of his 2018 debut album Platinum Fire, Arin Ray has been moving in silence. During his visit to Billboard’s NYC office last Tuesday (May 31), the L.A.-via-Cincinnati singer makes it known (once or twice) just how excited he is to be back in the city doing press for his sophomore album Hello Poison which came out that Friday (June 3) via Interscope. “New York is a vibe,” he says, sitting at a conference table. “You see a whole bunch of life. The rooftops, the scenery, the way they dress out here is...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO