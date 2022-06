Sadio Mane looks likely to be on his way out of Liverpool this summer in what could be the start of a new era for the Reds. The Senegal international has been hugely influential for Jurgen Klopp’s side, proving to be one of many inspired signings for the club in recent years, alongside other key figures like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO