Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A project is underway to help improve parts of New Circle Road in Lexington. On June 8, 2022, City officials met with members of the community during a neighborhood meeting at Loudoun House in Castlewood Park to talk about what could be done to help make Northeast New Circle Road better. The focus was on New Circle Road from Newtown Pike to Richmond Road. The discussion was part of an ongoing Imagine New Circle Road study, which includes easing traffic congestion, new development in the area, and ways to support existing and new businesses.
