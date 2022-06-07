ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Continue

By Chris Bailey
WKYT 27
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers and storms continue to target the region and this will continue for much of the week. This leads us into a very cool setup for the coming weekend as...

www.wkyt.com

WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Shower chances increase into the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning everyone! We are kicking off this Friday with a much milder feel. Temps go from the low 60s to near 80 degrees by the end of the day. A mix of sun and clouds is likely to start with clouds increasing in the afternoon and evening. There is a chance to see some showers and storms in the bluegrass this evening. This will kick off a more summer-like pattern with much steamier temps and increasing rain chances. Saturday morning rain chances are possible and temps are pretty similar to Friday. Sunday we reach the low 80s with a rain chance possible in the evening. Most of the weekend is fairly dry. Monday is where the much steamy feel moves in. Temps get pretty close to the 90s next week, and at times the heat indices could reach triple digits. Also, the occasional summer shower and afternoon storm is possible all next week.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little quiet time before the next rain chance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are now on the other side of a cold front and it is nice!. A frontal boundary passed through the region and we are now tracking some much relatively cooler air. It is also dry without any issues at all out there. Sunshine should be out in full force for today. Normal highs are around 82 degrees and we are set to come in around 75 degrees.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Bluegrass Fair begins this week in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 60th annual Bluegrass Fair starts Thursday in Lexington. New games, rides and events will be set up at Masterson Station Park for the event, and it’s all for a good cause. The Lexington Lions Club gives all proceeds back to different organizations around central...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington home seriously damaged in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington home was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Firefighters say it happened around 4 a.m. on Charles Avenue, off Newtown Pike. Crews were called for reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building. They say that part of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Volunteers needed for Kentucky River cleanup event in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers are invited to help kick off the summer with a clean-up of the Kentucky River. The annual Kentucky River Clean Sweep will take place on Saturday, June 18. Participants will venture out in boats on the Kentucky River to collect trash from the 12 miles of river that touches Fayette County.
LEXINGTON, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Take a Dive in This Adult Only Rock Quarry Paradise in Kentucky

Leave the kids at home with the babysitter so that you can have an adult-only water adventure where you float and relax in this Kentucky paradise. There's a swimming hole in LaGrange, Kentucky that has some of the cleanest and bluest water in the area. There, you can float, paddle, snorkel, and even dive into this rock quarry. Falling Rock Park is located about two hours away from Evansville, so it's a perfect weekend road trip for you and your friends to have a blast together.
LA GRANGE, KY
WTVQ

Horse walker burns down in overnight fire

Lexington, KY (WTVQ)- The Lexington Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning at 3416 Bowman Mill Road. According to Major Sorrell with the Lexington Fire Department, the flames were contained to a horse walker on the property that had already burned down to the ground by the time fire crews arrived.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington looking for ways to improve New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A project is underway to help improve parts of New Circle Road in Lexington. On June 8, 2022, City officials met with members of the community during a neighborhood meeting at Loudoun House in Castlewood Park to talk about what could be done to help make Northeast New Circle Road better. The focus was on New Circle Road from Newtown Pike to Richmond Road. The discussion was part of an ongoing Imagine New Circle Road study, which includes easing traffic congestion, new development in the area, and ways to support existing and new businesses.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Visitation for Breathitt County football player announced

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The visitation for a Breathitt County football player who died unexpectedly is 6 p.m. on Thursday. Jason Blake Perry died Sunday, June 5, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. The 16-year-old had just completed his sophomore year at Breathitt County High School. The cause...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

LexCath’s Hammond is the Gatorade Ky Softball Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic star Abby Hammond has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year and folks she’s just a freshman. Hammond has been beyond incredible, and her personal stat sheet is off the charts. As a hitter, Hammond is batting .505 with 12 homers, 15 doubles, 6 triples, 41 RBI. In the circle as a pitcher, the rookie has a 28-5 record with 313 strikeouts in 212 innings pitched with a 0.69 ERA.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky's renaissance fair now open through next month

EMINENCE, Ky. — Calling all princesses, pirates and knights! Kentucky's renaissance fair is now underway. The 2022 Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival, which is in its 17th year, started on June 4. This year, it runs every weekend through July 17 and is located at a farm at 955 Elm...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 11 IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY

ONEIDA, KY (June 08, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 07, 2022 at approximately 5:03 PM, KSP Post 11, London was notified by Clay County 911 of a one vehicle injury accident on KY 11 North in the Oneida area of Clay County.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
103GBF

Horror and Paranormal Convention Coming to Kentucky

If you find yourself attracted to the strange and unusual (as Lydia Deetz puts it) this is one convention you won't want to miss. Horror and Paranormal Convention coming to Kentucky. Lexington, Kentucky is about to get really creepy when a huge horror and paranormal convention sets up shop there...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Connecting the dots in gospel style

SOMERSET, Ky. (KT) – Sometimes it takes connecting all the dots for a picture to come into clear view. God can be like that too, putting every dot in place even without us noticing, until they are all connected and we are wowed by the outcome. Jonathan Logan, the...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Gov. Beshear talks about inflation at Joint Summer Conference in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Lexington Wednesday morning. He spoke at the opening session of the 36th annual Joint Summer Conference. Many county judge-executives were in attendance. Beshear addressed many ongoing issues in the state, including inflation. He says inflation is hitting Kentucky families hard, but...
LEXINGTON, KY

