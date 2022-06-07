Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning everyone! We are kicking off this Friday with a much milder feel. Temps go from the low 60s to near 80 degrees by the end of the day. A mix of sun and clouds is likely to start with clouds increasing in the afternoon and evening. There is a chance to see some showers and storms in the bluegrass this evening. This will kick off a more summer-like pattern with much steamier temps and increasing rain chances. Saturday morning rain chances are possible and temps are pretty similar to Friday. Sunday we reach the low 80s with a rain chance possible in the evening. Most of the weekend is fairly dry. Monday is where the much steamy feel moves in. Temps get pretty close to the 90s next week, and at times the heat indices could reach triple digits. Also, the occasional summer shower and afternoon storm is possible all next week.

