Michigan State

Explore Michigan: The Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

ATHENS, Mich. (WLNS) — The Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary is a reptile rescue facility that is open to the public.

They are home to hundreds of reptiles who have come to them through adoption, donation, rescue, or from other institutions.

They currently have over 150 alligators and numerous other reptiles. They work with local and state authorities and work with schools’ educational programs and internships.

No animals are bought, sold, or traded at the Alligator Sanctuary.

They provide a comfortable home and care for these animals for the rest of their lives. They offer daily guided tours and animal interactions.

Walk through the swamp and feed your favorite gators or just watch them as they bask and swim in a reptile paradise.

Watch the Explore Michigan piece at the top of the page.

