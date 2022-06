A handful of Cowboys stars laid some big hits of a different kind Tuesday night. The Reliant Home Run Derby is an annual event that lets the team’s top names swing for the fences to raise money for The Salvation Army. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Trevon Diggs took some good cuts, and Leighton Vander Esch went on to take first place… but Micah Parsons was the MVP of the night. With a new bat he bought right beforehand, Parsons sent at least one out of the entire stadium, furthering the belief that there is nothing the man cannot do.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO