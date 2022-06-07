ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kara Swisher leaving New York Times for Vox Media

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Tech writer and commentator Kara Swisher is bolting the New York Times for a new role with Vox Media, according to reports that the prominent columnist confirmed on Tuesday.

“I’m 60 years old this year, I’ve made a lot of stuff for a lot of people,” Swisher told Bloomberg , which first reported her exit. “I want to do what I want to do. I want to make whatever I want to make, and I think that’s a great thing.”

Swisher is slated to host an interview-centric podcast series beginning this fall that’s described as a companion production to “Pivot,” a podcast focused on tech, business and politics that she co-hosts with New York University professor Scott Galloway.

Both shows are affiliated with the Vox Media Podcast Network.

Vox Media said the new podcast “will help listeners make sense of the moment through spirited, agenda setting conversations with leaders in business and tech, as well as other industries.”

Swisher had been a contributor for the Times since 2018.  She is also giving up her role as host of the podcast “Sway.”

Kara Swisher is launching a new podcast with Vox Media.
Getty Images for The Webby Award

The New York Times confirmed Swisher’s exit, adding that her last newsletter would publish on June 30 and the last episode of her “Sway” podcast would be released in late July.

Swisher co-founded the technology news site Recode and later sold the outlet to Vox Media in 2015 . After joining the Times, she continued to host the “Pivot” podcast.

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Mounting frustrations at the White House

THE WEEK — The Senate is back today, with all eyes on whether 10 Republican votes materialize for a gun legislation deal. … On Tuesday, it’s primary day in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. … On Wednesday, President JOE BIDEN heads to L.A. to host the Summit of the Americas. … On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee holds a hearing on its investigation of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. … On Friday, the next big Consumer Price Index report is released.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Embracing cancel culture, the Washington Post makes another bad decision

Within a couple of years, will the Washington Post be run by censorious left-wing millennials? Or is it already?. Dave Weigel, a skilled and tireless Washington Post reporter who is also left of center, ideologically, was reportedly suspended for a month because he retweeted a bawdy joke. The retweet upset Felicia Sonmez, a further-left reporter who was suspended two years ago for her own tweets. Weigel undid his retweet and apologized. That didn't matter — he got suspended anyway.
WASHINGTON, DC
