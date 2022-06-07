Two NYC girls sexually assaulted on MTA buses in Staten Island

Two teen girls riding on separate buses in Staten Island were groped Monday, according to transit sources.

A 15-year-old girl had her private parts rubbed by a stranger around 7 a.m., sources said. The incident occurred on the bus at Castleton and Port Richmond Avenues in Elm Park.

Later in the day, a 14-year-old girl was “inappropriately touched” by a man on a bus in New Springville around 4:35 p.m., sources said.

The girl quickly exited the bus at the next stop at the corner of Marsh Avenue and Ring Road, sources said.

She then told an MTA worker, who was at the stop where she got off, about the incident and left with her adult guardians.

NYPD and EMS responded to the report. She refused medical attention.

The assailant is still in the wind.

It’s unclear if the two teens were victimized by the same perp.