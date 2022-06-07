ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Johnny Depp thanks ‘loyal and unwavering’ fans after trial win in first TikTok

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzmSj_0g3Kquid00

Johnny Depp got a warm welcome on TikTok.

The 58-year-old entertainer posted his first video on the platform on Tuesday thanking fans — and they’re already going crazy over it , throwing it 2.7 million views in under two hours.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star joined TikTok Tuesday and racked up 4.5 million followers.

Set to Love Joys’ “Stranger,” his clip thanked followers for their support during his contentious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

On both Instagram and TikTok, he wrote alongside his post: “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together.”

“We have walked the same road together,” the Kentucky native went on. “We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.”

Depp’s fan tribute continued, “You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

@johnnydepp

To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD

♬ Stranger – Love Joys https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

The TikTok clip is a montage of shots of fans holding signs of support and cheering for Depp during the trial. Snippets of him playing the guitar, the piano and singing onstage are also featured.

Depp has been playing concerts alongside his musician friend Jeff Beck in the United Kingdom since May.

Many people commented on Depp’s video on Instagram, including several stars. Supermodel Naomi Campbell posted a series of red hearts alongside the word “wiggles.”

Singer Shannon K added, “We love you Johnny,” with several heart emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekHKs_0g3Kquid00
Johnny Depp was awarded $10 million in the defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Shawn Thew/REUTERS

“The Hills” alum Frankie Delgado scribed a simple fire emoji.

After his trial win, Depp took his friends out for a celebratory Indian feast in Birmingham, England, on Sunday evening.

He indulged in a meal at the Varanasi restaurant that was worth over 50,000 pounds, or more than $62,000, for him and 20 of his closest friends.

The “Dark Shadows” actor scored a big victory on June 1 when he was awarded a $10.35 million judgment in the court case.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

More Legal Woes? Crew Member Sues Johnny Depp For Allegedly Punching Him On Set

As Johnny Depp celebrates his recent defamation trial win against estranged ex-wife Amber Heard, a former crewmember who once worked with him on set is still waiting for his day in court. Gregg "Rocky" Brooks is suing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for allegedly punching him in the ribs in a physical altercation that occurred back in 2017.Brooks filed the lawsuit in the city of Los Angeles the following year, alleging Depp caused him "emotional distress" after hitting him twice. Now, the crewmember's attorney, Pat Harris, is hoping people will remember that Depp's recent legal win "has no relevance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's modest childhood home in Florida revealed

Johnny Depp's troubled childhood has been mentioned on several occasions throughout his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, with the actor citing emotional and physical abuse from his mother as one of the reasons for his substance abuse as an adult. The Pirates of the Caribbean star was born in Kentucky...
MIRAMAR, FL
Us Weekly

Amber Heard ‘100 Percent’ Plans on Appealing Johnny Depp Trial Verdict: She Is ‘Convinced She Will Win’

While a judge ruled in Johnny Depp’s favor regarding his Amber Heard defamation lawsuit, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the Aquaman actress intends to appeal the verdict. “She is 100 percent appealing on freedom of speech and is telling friends she is determined to take it all the way to the Supreme Court if she has to,” […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Shannon K
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Frankie Delgado
Page Six

‘Deeply saddened’ Lindsie Chrisley reacts to Todd and Julie’s guilty verdict

Lindsie Chrisley is “deeply saddened” by estranged dad Todd Chrisley and stepmom Julie Chrisley’s guilty verdict in their fraud trial. “I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” Lindsie, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole,” she continued. “Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck rack up £50k bill at Indian restaurant in Birmingham following Amber Heard trial win

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck racked up a massive bill at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, following the actor’s win against ex-wife Amber Heard in the high-profile defamation case. Depp has been in the UK performing concerts with musician Beck, even missing the final day of the trial for a show, when the jury announced the verdict on 1 June. The two recently announced they will be releasing a new album next month. On Sunday (5 June), the pair closed Varanasi restaurant to the public, as they were reportedly joined by 20 other friends to share a meal....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp shares new message with fans following trial: ‘We did the right thing’

Johnny Depp has released a video message to fans pledging to “move forward” after winning the high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m (£80m) counterclaim.Last week, the jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts. He was awarded $10m (£8m) in compensatory charges related to lost career opportunities,and $350,000 (£280,000) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in damages for one of her three counterclaims leaving her to owe $8.35m (£6.7m) in total...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Johnnydepp
Hello Magazine

Surprising reason Johnny Depp WON'T be in court when trial verdict is read

After weeks of high drama and intense media scrutiny, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard await the jury's verdict in their defamation case. The closing arguments were delivered on Friday after which the seven jurors were instructed to begin their legal deliberations. WATCH: Inside Johnny Depp's family life. A...
FAIRFAX, VA
Deadline

Amber Heard Decries Johnny Depp’s Vow To “Move Forward” After Defamation Trial Win

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:58 PM PT: Johnny Depp may be swaggering about to his fanbase about moving forward now a week after winning his multi-million defamation trial against Amber Heard, but the Aquaman star is taking a very different direction. “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” a spokesperson for Heard said today after her ex-husband and Run Diary co-star took to social media to thank his fans in print and video for sticking with the much-accused actor. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is…be afraid to stand up...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp Joins TikTok To Thank Fans For ‘Unwavering’ Support During Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp is on TikTok. Less than a week after Depp, 58, won a hefty sum in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star created an account on the social media platform, and he shared his first video. Set against Love Joys’ reggae song “Stranger,” Johnny’s video showed him waving to his supporters as he attended his defamation trial and his recent performance with Jeff Beck. Depp also included a message to all of his “most treasured, loyal, and unwavering supporters” with the video.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IndieWire

Johnny Depp Thanks Fans for Doing the ‘Right Thing’ After Trial Verdict, Shares Video

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp made his TikTok debut to thank his legions of fans following the Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. On June 1, Heard was found to have defamed ex-husband Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed citing a domestic violence relationship, implying that she endured physical, psychological, verbal, and sexual domestic abuse at the hands of Depp, whom she did not actually name. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp; Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim. Depp posted a video on June 7 including...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Heard Responds To Johnny Depp's 1st TikTok Post

Amber Heard has released a statement in response to Johnny Depp joining TikTok, in which her spokesperson remarks that "women’s rights are moving backward." Depp joined the popular social media platform earlier this week, after the conclusion of his recent defamation trial with his ex-wife. “As Johnny Depp says...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New York Culture

Johnny Depp Created a TikTok Account

Recently, the Depp v. Heard trial has been concluded, and the results are in. Some are ecstatic about them, while others are outraged. And yet, all that matters is Amber Heard now owes Johnny Depp $8.3 million or so, and the viewers are shocked.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy