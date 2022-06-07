Johnny Depp thanks ‘loyal and unwavering’ fans after trial win in first TikTok

Johnny Depp got a warm welcome on TikTok.

The 58-year-old entertainer posted his first video on the platform on Tuesday thanking fans — and they’re already going crazy over it , throwing it 2.7 million views in under two hours.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star joined TikTok Tuesday and racked up 4.5 million followers.

Set to Love Joys’ “Stranger,” his clip thanked followers for their support during his contentious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

On both Instagram and TikTok, he wrote alongside his post: “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together.”

“We have walked the same road together,” the Kentucky native went on. “We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.”

Depp’s fan tribute continued, “You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

The TikTok clip is a montage of shots of fans holding signs of support and cheering for Depp during the trial. Snippets of him playing the guitar, the piano and singing onstage are also featured.

Depp has been playing concerts alongside his musician friend Jeff Beck in the United Kingdom since May.

Many people commented on Depp’s video on Instagram, including several stars. Supermodel Naomi Campbell posted a series of red hearts alongside the word “wiggles.”

Singer Shannon K added, “We love you Johnny,” with several heart emojis.

Johnny Depp was awarded $10 million in the defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Shawn Thew/REUTERS

“The Hills” alum Frankie Delgado scribed a simple fire emoji.

After his trial win, Depp took his friends out for a celebratory Indian feast in Birmingham, England, on Sunday evening.

He indulged in a meal at the Varanasi restaurant that was worth over 50,000 pounds, or more than $62,000, for him and 20 of his closest friends.

The “Dark Shadows” actor scored a big victory on June 1 when he was awarded a $10.35 million judgment in the court case.