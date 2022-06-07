ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Cuts Three LA Assistants from Vogel Regime

By Eric Eulau
 2 days ago

Darvin Ham has informed a trio of assistant coaches from Frank Vogel's staff that they won't be on the team next year.

One day after his introductory press conference, Darvin Ham has already started to shape his coaching staff. It's uncertain whether or not his former Detroit Pistons teammate Rasheed Wallace will be on the bench, but one thing is for certain - three assistants from Frank Vogel's staff won't be keeping their jobs in LA.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy, and John Lucas III have been told they won't be part of Ham's staff for next season.

One current Lakers assistant that wasn't included in the report was Phil Handy. Handy is well-regarded as a strong developmental head coach, but had voiced his desire to become a head coach last month.

Moments after McMenamin's report, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports confirmed that Phil Handy has accepted a role on Ham's staff.

It appears that Ham and the Lakers front office is hoping that Handy can help bridge the gap from Vogel to Ham.

Handy has been an assistant with the Lakers since 2019.

NFL
