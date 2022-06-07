ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

5 ideal Donovan Mitchell trade scenarios from the Utah Jazz

By Vincent Frank
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNCBK_0g3KqhUQ00

There’s going to be renewed rumors of a potential Donovan Mitchell trade from the Utah Jazz this summer. Mitchell, 25, is a key component for a Utah organization that has seen things change on a dime recently. That included the resignation of long-time head coach Quin Snyder .

With a reported rift still existing between Mitchell and fellow All-Star Rudy Gobert , the former could end up requesting a trade. This is magnified with recent reports that Mitchell is questioning Utah’s future following Snyder’s resignation.

If the All-Star guard were to force his way from Salt Lake City, there would be no limited number of interested teams. Below, we look at five ideal Donovan Mitchell trade scenarios this summer.

Donovan Mitchell trade to the Atlanta Hawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oU53q_0g3KqhUQ00
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
  • Hawks get: Donovan Mitchell
  • Jazz get: John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, two first-round picks

It’s not a secret that Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk is looking to blow up his roster behind stud guard Trae Young . Atlanta is coming off a disappointing first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs and needs to find another star to team up with Young.

The good news? These Hawks have the assets to acquire pretty much anyone who will be available in trade talks during the summer. That includes all of their future first-round picks and a first-round selection from Charlotte in 2023. Said pick would be one of those headed to Utah in this hypothetical deal.

Being able to team Young up with Mitchell would make Atlanta a legit force in the Eastern Conference moving forward.

Atlanta would also still have assets to acquire another top-flight player via a trade. That includes the contracts of Bogdan Bogdanović and Danilo Gallinari as well as youngsters Onyeka Okongwu and Kevin Huerter.

Trading Mitchell would likely send the Jazz into a full-scale rebuild. Why not attempt to add multiple future first-round picks and a trio of youngsters?

John Collins has proven himself to be among the most-skilled bigs in the game. He’s also only 24 years old. De’Andre Hunter was a top-four selection in the 2019 NBA Draft and has flashed some excellence from the wing spot. Meanwhile, Johnson himself was also a first-round pick last summer. That’s a boat load of talent to bring to Salt Lake.

Donovan Mitchell trade to the San Antonio Spurs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Asuvc_0g3KqhUQ00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
  • Spurs get: Donovan Mitchell
  • Jazz get: Keldon Johnson, Joshua Primo, Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott, three first-round picks

Utah could very well opt to pick up a ton of draft capital if the team is forced to pull off a Donovan Mitchell trade. The idea would be for general manager Justin Zanik and Co. to start anew with a rebuild.

That’s where San Antonio could come into play as a potential trade partner. Any team looking to trade for Mitchell in the Western Conference would likely have to pay a premium. That would include the ninth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft , two future first-round selections and a couple pick swaps.

From there, the Jazz could opt to keep Johnson as a potential building block. The wing is only 22 years old and averaged 17.0 points to go with 6.1 rebounds on 40% shooting from distance last season. Primo, 19, was a top-12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and could be a long-term replacement for Mitchell at the two. Meanwhile, the two veterans Utah acquires here are both on expiring deals and could be flipped for other assets during the 2022-23 season.

This hypothetical trade would be an absolute boon for a Spurs team that’s stuck between bottom-end playoff contention and a complete rebuild under the aging Gregg Popovich. We just can’t see Pop overseeing a long-term rebuild at this stage in his career.

Mitchell would team up with Dejounte Murray to form one of the better backcourt tandems in the entire NBA. The Spurs would also have Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker IV as capable scorers out on the wing with an underrated Jakob Poeltl manning the five.

Donovan Mitchell trade to the Philadelphia 76ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCtHM_0g3KqhUQ00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
  • 76ers get: Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic
  • Jazz get: Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, two first-round picks

“I think (James) Harden will be back, I think it will just be a matter of negotiating the contract and making sure that it makes sense for the Sixers to improve. Because I promise you that Daryl Morey has big giant plans to acquire another star.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on the 76ers’ off-season plans

Windhorst is among the most connected when it comes to the 76ers’ organization. He’s not simply spewing false information. Daryl Morey has always been among the most-aggressive front office heads in the NBA. That’s not going to change here.

In this scenario, Philadelphia adds a legit third star to team up with Harden and reigning NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid. Mitchell, 25, would be a long-term option to team up with Embiid down the road. Sure the cost is high, but a core three of Harden, Mitchell and Embiid would lead to Philadelphia being a legit NBA title contender.

As for Utah, it’s able to pry Maxey away from Philadelphia. The star young guard is considered pretty much untouchable . But that’s under the guise of someone like Mitchell not being available on the trade block.

  • Tyrese Maxey stats (2021-22): 17.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.3 APG, 49% shooting, 43% 3-point

In addition to the 21-year-old Maxey being ready to take over a lead role, the Jazz add a fellow guard in Thybulle who has earned two consecutive All-NBA Defensive Team honors. That will come in handy in the Western Conference.

As for other pieces headed to Salt Lake in this trade, Tobias Harris could help Utah stay above water. He could also be used as bait to acquire other assets for a retooling Jazz squad.

Donovan Mitchell trade to the New Orleans Pelicans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i58uJ_0g3KqhUQ00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
  • Pelicans get: Donovan Mitchell
  • Jazz get: Zion Williamson, Larry Nance Jr., Garrett Temple, first-round pick

With Zanik and Danny Ainge calling the shots in Utah, there’s a chance that this team simply won’t look to start a new with a rebuild. In this scenario, acquiring another young star could potentially be in the cards. Why not make a play for a generational talent in Williamson?

There’s obvious injury concerns when it comes to the 21-year-old Williamson. He missed the entire 2021-22 season to injury. Even then, being able to get someone of Williamson’s ilk in a hypothetical Donovan Mitchell trade would be seen as a boon.

The theory is rather simple from New Orleans perspective. The team might be unwilling to offer up a rookie-level max contract extension to Williamson . Meanwhile, there’s been some talk that Williamson’s camp doesn’t envision a long-term future in the Bayou.

Why not move off him and a first-round pick to acquire a proven star? Front office head David Griffin did well to acquire C.J. McCollum in a deal during the February NBA trade deadline. McCollum teamed up with Brandon Ingram to lead New Orleans to a surprise playoff appearance. Adding Mitchell to the mix to play the point (a position he has played in his career) would make these Pelicans a top-flight conference title contender.

Donovan Mitchell trade to the New York Knicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsxx0_0g3KqhUQ00
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
  • Knicks get: Donovan Mitchell
  • Jazz get: Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, three first-round picks

Mitchell has been linked to the Knicks on a near never-ending loop. In fact, their brass had a presence in Utah during the Jazz playoff run. As for the guard, the idea of moving on to a larger market to build his brand could be something of interest.

Assuming for a second that New York refused to offer up R.J. Barrett in a trade, it would be forced to send three first-round picks and multiple pick swaps to the Jazz in order for this deal to even make sense from Utah’s perspective.

Said bounty would include the 11th pick in the coming 2022 NBA Draft , two future unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. Would the addition of two former first-round picks be enough for Utah to pull the trigger?

From New York’s perspective, it adds a legit star in Mitchell to become the face of the franchise. Given Barrett’s improvement last season and the presence of 2020-21 NBA Comeback Player of the Year Julius Randle, this would be a contender back east.

Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham letting go of several notable names on Lakers staff

Darvin Ham is immediately kicking off a reign of terror with the Los Angeles Lakers … sort of. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the new Lakers head coach Ham has informed several notable assistant coaches on the team that they will not be retained. Namely, David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy, and John Lucas III are being let go. But Ham is reportedly keeping assistants Phil Handy and Quinton Crawford from predecessor Frank Vogel’s staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Coach Cal Reacts To Kentucky Player's Transfer Decision

On Monday, Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced that he's transferring to Washington for the 2022-23 season. Brooks, a former five-star recruit, averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds last season for the Wildcats. He initially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but ultimately withdrew from the process in late May.
LEXINGTON, KY
