Foxborough, MA

Revolution transfer F Adam Buksa to France’s RC Lens

 2 days ago

The New England Revolution announced the transfer Tuesday of forward Adam Buksa to RC Lens in France’s Ligue 1.

The MLS club did not provide financial details, but the Boston Globe reported a $10 million transfer fee for the 25-year-old Polish international.

Buksa will officially move when the Ligue 1 transfer window opens on Friday.

He leaves New England with 29 goals and eight assists in 64 appearances (46 starts) since the 2020 season. Buksa is currently tied for fourth in the MLS with seven goals through 10 matches.

The transfer opens a designated player spot for the Revs, who return to action after the international break this Sunday at Sporting Kansas City.

–Field Level Media

