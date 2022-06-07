ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Mosquito spraying scheduled for Wednesday

By Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The City of Aberdeen has scheduled a city-wide ground spray for mosquitoes on Wednesday, June 8th between the hours...

Aberdeen 2nd Annual Pride Fest coming up this week

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- June is Pride month. The Aberdeen Area Pride is hosting THREE DAYS of Pride Celebrations! Each day is themed, Friday being “community,” Saturday is “visibility,” and of course we have “Sunday Funday!”. Deena Ronayne who is one of the board members assisting in...
SD Dept of Health reports no new COVID-19 related deaths

PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported no new COVID-related deaths, while active cases increased & hospitalizations decreased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 2,928. The state had 969 new cases and 474 recoveries, increasing active infections to 2,173. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 49.
Area candidates react to the election results on Tuesday night

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- South Dakota held elections across the state Tuesday night. Here are some reaction from candidates in the area. Drew Dennert received the most votes in the Brown County Commission race. Dennert was pleased with the results. Amendment C was defeated Tuesday night. Dennert was surprised by the margin...
Government
City
Election Day is today

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Tuesday, June 7th is election day in the state of South Dakota. Brown County Auditor Cathy McNickle provides a preview. McNickle runs down what everyone will be voting on today. McNickle runs down the locations that people can vote in Brown County. McNickle lets people know where they...
Northwestern Energy opens new plant in Huron

HURON, S.D.(KOKK)- NorthWestern Energy commissioned the new 58-megawatt natural gas-fired electric Bob Glanzer Generating Station near Huron. S.D. Monday, which provides flexible, on-demand energy generation to reliably serve our South Dakota customers with affordable energy. Northwestern Energy CEO Bob Rowe gave credit to getting the project completed. Northwestern Energy President...
Proposed wind farm at Hughes/Hyde County border moves a step closer

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- A permit application for a proposed wind farm on the Hughes/Hyde County border is a step closer to restarting now that the Hughes County Commission has approved a haul road agreement with the project’s developer. County Manager Kevin Hipple says the agreement comes after months of work and months after Hyde County approved a conditional use permit for the 71 turbine project.
Aberdeen Smittys Walk-off with Win Over Jamestown

ABERDEEN, SD (GC.com) – Jamestown. The Smittys slipped past Jamestown in extra innings last night, 6-5. The teams were originally slated to play a DH, but changed it to a 9-inning game…except that it ended up going extras. Had the game been a 7inn contest, Aberdeen would’ve had a 4-3 win. Either way, Aberdeen improved to 13-8 on the season with the walk-off victory. Jaiden Smith picked up the win, tossing 4inn of hitless relief while whiffing three & walking four. Brian Holmstrom allowed three unearned runs in the start, lasting 5inn and giving up 7H w/ 2K & 3BB. Holmstrom also plunked two, while Smith hit one. At the dish, Drew Salfrank went 2/5 w/ 2R & a walk; Nick Clemens was 3/5 w/ a run & 2RBI; and Casey Vining had a 1/4 night w/ 2R, an RBI, and a walk. Clemens & Vining also stole two bags each, while Salfrank swiped a ridiculous five bases.
