ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

This Mom is Furious That Her In-Laws Are Feeding Her Baby Junk Behind Her Back

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxQ08_0g3Kpgdu00

Click here to read the full article.

Disagreeing with your in-laws about parenting is normal and (mostly) harmless. Sure, it doesn’t really matter if your child skips a nap one day or if they watch a little too much TV at their grandparents’ house. But one mom on Reddit is furious after her in-laws fed her baby junk food behind her back, leading to an upset stomach.

In the Parenting subreddit, a mom of a six-month-old baby complained about family trying to “feed him stuff he shouldn’t have.”

“At first it was because he was too young for solid foods, and they’d try and give him little tastes of things like sauces and condiments, despite me telling them no,” she wrote. He’s old enough for solid foods now, and they’ve moved on to sweets.

“Now it’s things like whipped cream and cupcakes and crap that he shouldn’t be having at such a young age,” she wrote. “We are just barely getting used to basic fruits and vegetables here, people. He doesn’t get sugar yet, I don’t understand what’s so hard about that.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend not giving children foods with added sugars until they are at least 2 years old . Eating too much sugar increases the risk of your baby developing type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular risk, dental caries, and other health issues. So, this mom has a point. However, her in-laws did not agree.

“I tell them no point blank, they get mad at me, and then when my back is turned they do it anyway and I don’t find out until it’s too late,” she wrote. “They are doing the same thing to my husband when I am at work and he is there with the baby and them alone.”

But even if they think they’re hiding the sweets, the mom still knows because her son doesn’t feel good. “Now I’m holding a really upset, crying baby who is uncomfortable because his stomach is upset from the food they gave him over the weekend when my husbands back was turned, and this is the 4th or so time I’m doing this,” she added.

Why do people insist on going against a parent’s wishes — and national health guidelines — for a child? Props to this mom because if it was me, I would not be calmly asking them to stop.

“I hate that even when I’m firm but polite they still can’t listen,” she wrote. “I know I am going to have to just start getting in their face and even start restricting their time with him until their behavior changes. The boundaries have been clearly set and they are refusing to follow them so I now need to take action for my child. I know what I need to do, I’m just so mad that I have to do it in the first place.”

We completely understand! What a hard situation these parents are in.

She added, “We are dealing with full blown adults here who know better.”

The mom mentioned that her husband is his parents’ youngest at 25 years old, and she is only 21. “I think that may be part of why they’re walking over us, because they’re older and therefore think they can do what they want,” she said before writing, “There is no excuse.” “What is the matter with people? I’m so angry,” she added.

Commenters really felt for this mom. One person wrote, “One thing I learned since becoming a parent is that confrontation about your boundaries is inevitable. Embrace not caring what people think about how you raise your kid.”

“I’m so sorry you’re dealing with this,” said another, before sharing a story about their goddaughter who had to go to the ER after a relative gave her pumpkin pie and she went into anaphylaxis. “This is not a hard concept to understand — the parent is saying no so you listen,” they added. “You never know when it could be something much more serious than you realize.”

This is good advice for everyone! Can we all agree to just listen to parents? It would make things so much simpler.

Check out these cute graphic diapers !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BChN6_0g3Kpgdu00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 32

eh no thanks
2d ago

If for no other reasons I'd be worried about a reaction to a food allergy. I gave my daughter one new food per week starting with veggies moving to meats fruits & sweets came very last & she was probably almost 2 by then. Why chance things you can prevent? In-laws need manners slapped on them.

Reply
10
Odds 17B [never read notifications]
1d ago

Stop allowing them around your child. This is blatant disrespect. If they don’t respect little things like this then it’s only going to get worse from here. Estrangement might be your best bet.

Reply
2
Montana Marie
2d ago

oh for cripes sake get over it. why can't you just let grandparents be grandparents. You are all so wrapped up in healthy this, healthy that, can't you just be nice and enjoy

Reply(1)
5
Related
Lefty Graves

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Laws#Junk Food#Cdc
The US Sun

Mama June’s jaw-dropping TV salary revealed after she’s ordered to pay $800 a month in child support to daughter Pumpkin

MAMA June Shannon's jaw-dropping TV salary has been revealed after she was ordered to pay just $800 in monthly child support to her daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird. In court documents, exclusively revealed by The Sun, June's monthly income is an eye-watering $25,000 a month from her WeTV contract and her various promotional deals.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Gillian Sisley

Mom Puts Lock on 10-Year-Old Son's Door to Keep Out Cousins

Every person needs privacy and has a right to it. This is part of human psychology and something that makes human beings very unique compared to other creatures in the world. With that said, people are not always considerate of boundaries and the privacy of others. When a person's privacy or boundaries are violated, it can leave them feeling very exposed.
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Give Up Newborn Baby to Sister

Should a parent’s ability to raise a child ever be judged by their disability?. Nothing can be more devastating than losing a loved one, but for children who lose their parents, that loss can be even more traumatic. Data shows that about 3.3 million people die in the US every year on average, and a portion of those deaths will leave behind children.
The US Sun

I’ll raise my adopted twins & biological son as triplets – say they’re not & they’ll tear you apart

A MUM-OF 10 told how she is raising her biological son and his twin brothers as triplets - and if you say they aren't the little lads will "tear you apart". Alicia Dougherty, the matriarch of the Dougherty Dozen, left people smiling when she shared the news on her TikTok page - largely because the youngsters are different races and heights.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Aabha Gopan

Pregnant wife leaves party after her husband cracked an insensitive joke

According to a study, jokes increase satisfaction in marriage, and partners should explore the role of humor in their relationship. However, sometimes jokes can be insulting. Insulting includes a person using words to manipulate, assault, ridicule, and degrade another person. Any form of derogatory comments could bring down the recipient's self-esteem, negatively affecting their psychological health.
SheKnows

SheKnows

52K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy