After Edge was kicked out of his own The Judgment Day faction on “WWE Raw” this week fans were left to wonder what could be next for the WWE Hall Of Famer. During his latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast, Booker T claimed that the segment “tells you more than anything that Edge is taking a vacation.” Of course, since he returned to WWE following his retirement. the Rated-R Superstar has had several breaks between feuds, but this time Booker thinks “that vacation might be permanent.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO